Grisham’s announcement comes days after Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W. Va.) dealt a blow to statehood advocates by announcing he did not support legislation that would admit D.C. as a state.
Manchin, one of only a handful of Senate Democrats who had not signed on to co-sponsor the bill, said he believes a constitutional amendment would be required to confer statehood — a position taken by many Republicans in both chambers.
Asked on CNN whether she felt Manchin’s stance meant the statehood bill was “dead on arrival” in the Senate, Bowser said no, but acknowledged there was “work to do.”
The statehood bill passed the House on a strict party-line vote last month, for only the second time in history. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has promised to try to find a way for it to succeed in his 50-50 chamber, though the filibuster rule — which requires 60 votes on most bills — makes the odds seem near-impossible.
While advocates and most Democratic leaders have described statehood for the plurality-Black, overwhelmingly Democratic city a matter of voting rights and racial justice, Republicans dismiss it as a ploy to increase the number of Democrats in Congress.
“We function as a state in so many ways, we’re treated as a state throughout federal law,” Bowser said on CNN. “What’s missing is two senators to represent us in the Senate so we’ll be like every other taxpaying American.”