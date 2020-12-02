A vocal critic during his time in office of too-cozy relationships between business interests and public officials, Grosso said in an interview Wednesday that he views his decision to go from lawmaker to lobbyist as different from the conduct of predecessors he has criticized.
In the case of recent council members Jack Evans and Vincent B. Orange, both of whom Grosso castigated for their work on behalf of private clients, Grosso said Wednesday: “They were doing things for their clients while they were in office. . . . I’m going to be very careful about all the rules.”
The city’s ethics rules include a one-year ban on lobbying former staffers — in Grosso’s case, that includes his successor in the at-large seat. Former Grosso aide Christina Henderson (I) was elected in November and will take office in January.
The District also imposes a lifetime ban on former elected officials working on certain issues that they were involved with while in office.
“I ran on an ethics platform to start with,” Grosso said. “I’m not going to mess that up.”
Grosso said that he considered starting a consulting business after leaving office and wrote up a business plan.
When he showed it to a friend who works at Arent Fox, the friend suggested he interview for a job at the firm rather than competing for the business of clients seeking to lobby the D.C. Council.
After he began the interview process in November, Grosso recused himself from several council votes involving the firm’s clients. He will start his new job in January after leaving office.