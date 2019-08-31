The former water filtration complex at the McMillan Reservoir, before recent construction activity began. (Joshua Zumbrun/The Washington Post)

About 20 people gathered Saturday at the historic McMillan Reservoir Saturday to protest its redevelopment.

Protesters accused the developer, Vision McMillan Partners, of moving forward with demolition at the former water filtration plant before all legal questions have been resolved.

“Save McMillan Park!” the group chanted as they marched up Channing Street NW. “Water is life!”

On Saturday, however, the fenced site appeared quiet. A backhoe was parked near the concrete silos that held sand used to filter water from the early 1900s into the 1980s, and there were surveillance cameras up, but no activity.

A decision last month by the D.C. Court of Appeals upheld a decision by the city’s Zoning Commission to redevelop the 25-acre site with residential and commercial buildings, including a 113-foot medical building. About half the site is to remain open space, including eight acres of parkland, according to court papers in a case brought by Friends of McMillan Park and DC for Reasonable Development.

But Chris Otten, one of the demonstration’s organizers, said legal challenges brought by several individuals remain to be settled, as do questions revolving around the site’s status as a historic site on the National Register of Historic Places.

Protesters said the broader issue is whether one of the last undeveloped spaces in the District should be preserved as a green space. They also attacked Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and other city officials for their support of the project and the way in which the long process has unfolded.

“They went and retroactively changed city law to allow this project to happen,” said Jim Schulman, 60, an architect who brought a toy accordion to the protest to help make noise.

