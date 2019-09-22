On the eve of autumn, the D.C. mayor declared a heat emergency.

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) activated the city’s heat emergency plan Sunday afternoon as the heat index struck 95 degrees on the final day of summer.

Highs in the 90s were forecast for Monday, with a possible late-day storm to cool down the nation’s capital.

During a heat emergency, D.C. residents are urged to stay indoors or seek refu­ge at cooling centers at government facilities such as libraries and recreation centers. Low-barrier shelters for homeless people also stay open for longer hours.

The Washington region is on the brink of a drought after many hot days without rain.

