But members of the team say city officials have made the work more dangerous by failing to maintain strong infection-control measures and allowing workers to use Zipcars, switch partners and mingle with each other in larger-than-necessary groups.

Multiple members of the team contracted the coronavirus during an outbreak in the office this winter that workers say could have been prevented. Another team member tested positive March 1. The D.C. health department has fired workers who believe they were targeted for speaking out about their concerns. While their work is meant to rein in the virus, two of the fired contact tracers say the team of fewer than 20 people may actually have spread infection in the District.

“They allowed stupid things to happen like people switching cars, teammates trading teams,” said Michael Loria, who worked on the team for five months before being dismissed in January. “No sense of the meaning of a pod for the people who are supposed to understand it better than most and exemplify that behavior.”

Patrick Ashley, the health department’s emergency response director, acknowledged some of the concerns but disputed others. He said the government is doing its best to provide training and protective gear so the team can do a dangerous job as safely as possible.

This account of the home visit team is based on internal chats and emails from the health department that were viewed by The Washington Post, as well as interviews with current and former health department employees.

A colleague infected

Since the coronavirus pandemic began about a year ago, the District has hired hundreds of contact tracers to call each person who tests positive, find out who they may have infected and try to get those contacts to quarantine while awaiting test results so they don’t infect others.

Almost all the contact tracers work remotely, interacting with patients only by phone.

But when patients don’t answer, the health department sometimes sends a two-person team to their door.

To date, Ashley said, those who volunteered for in-person work have visited about 2,500 patients’ homes and nearly 1,000 households where someone had a high-risk exposure to the virus but could not be reached by phone. On some days, a member of the team might make as many as 10 visits.

Multiple people who have conducted the visits complained there is insufficient virus testing, monitoring and workplace distancing rules in place, given the high level of exposure. One woman, who left her job in international development to become a contact tracer because she wanted to work in local government, said she was told during training that team members wouldn’t be tested regularly for the virus.

Instead, the person leading the training told workers to keep their immune systems strong by eating fruits and vegetables and staying well hydrated, said the woman, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because she feared health department leaders could damage her future employment prospects.

After she and others questioned the training, a weekly testing regimen was put in place. Requests for twice-weekly testing were rebuffed, but workers were given protective masks, face shields and gowns.

Internal chats show at least some of the contact tracers believed their supervisors would monitor the test results and alert them if they were infected. But that did not happen. In one case, the team found out a colleague had contracted the virus when that person’s name showed up on the list of patients to visit.

The employee tested positive just before New Year’s, according to contact tracers and team emails, but apparently did not check their phone or email over the holiday. So the case got passed on to the home visit team.

A member of the team was startled to see a colleague’s name on their case list, according to contact tracers. Only then did team members who had been exposed to the worker begin to quarantine. At least one other contact tracer who had been exposed to the worker also tested positive, employees said in interviews. They noted the delay in detecting the outbreak may have put the public at risk, too, since the contact tracers visit people who are exposed but not necessarily infected.

“You can see because we have no protocols and no accountability, this is what has happened,” one worker who spoke on the condition of anonymity said. “And there’s still no change to testing. Nobody’s monitoring results. It’s just an absolute nightmare.”

Ashley declined to share information about outbreaks, saying he needed to protect the privacy of team members. But he said employees must monitor their own test results.

“It’s not like the manager goes in some database and queries whether or not individuals had a positive or negative result. Patient privacy is important to us,” he said. “We work with the employees to make sure they know there’s a responsibility to report those results.”

Since the outbreak in January, the home visit team has been offered vaccines, though not all have been vaccinated.

The risk remains. On March 1, another employee tested positive, according to a health department employee who attended a meeting about the situation and two former employees who heard an account of the meeting from other participants.

The newly infected employee had been in proximity to most of the team. They had to go into quarantine or chose to take time off, leaving just a few home visit tracers on duty.

“In the time of D.C. residents’ biggest need, we’re failing them,” said the woman, who no longer works for the health department. “This is a perfect example of systematic failure.”

Pod violations and Zipcars

Loria, who was a bartender and freelance writer before the pandemic, said he thought working for the health department would be a way to “give back to the city a little bit,” in gratitude for the unemployment assistance he received when bars shut down last spring.

He volunteered for the home visit team because he knew it needed Spanish speakers. The job also came with a 10 percent hazard-pay bonus.

Managers talked about infection prevention protocols, Loria said, including having partners stay together, rather than rotate, to limit exposure.

But the home visit workers say they were frequently told to switch partners — a practice they say continues to this day. Ashley denied those accusations, saying anyone whose partner can’t work that day is told to make phone calls instead of home visits.

Workers say members of the team are ordered not to speak to reporters, and emails show some were told in January that they would be fired unless they signed a wide-ranging confidentiality agreement. Loria believes he lost his job because his bosses suspected that he spoke to a Washington City Paper reporter who wrote an article in January about the importance of the home visit team’s work.

The woman who questioned the instruction about fruits and vegetables was also fired from the home visit team; she suspects her many questions about workplace policies bothered her supervisors.

Though both believe they were wrongfully terminated and have spoken with employment lawyers, neither is currently planning to sue the city.

They and another health department employee also said some members of the home visit team used Zipcars for work, instead of city government cars, which they thought also increased the risk of spreading the virus.

Chat logs show that employees discussed the appropriateness of traveling on case visits in Zipcars, and indicated that supervisors in the program had weighed in to say it was okay. Ashley, however, denied that contact tracers were ever told to travel in Zipcars — and noted that even if they were, that does not necessarily pose a danger to the next user.

“Simply a contact tracer being in a vehicle doesn’t make that vehicle unsafe,” Ashley said. “You’re also likely to interact with someone with coronavirus in the grocery store.”

The woman who’s no longer a contact tracer raised concerns about going to the homes of patients who had explicitly said by phone that they did not want to participate in contact tracing. She said these patients felt harassed and sometimes acted hostile when teams arrived, exposing contact tracers to a different kind of danger.

Ashley said those visits are “part of our public health duty.”

“We do know some of interactions can be uncomfortable to start with, but generally we find that the contact tracers are good at de-escalation,” he said.

The former contact tracer also clashed with her supervisors over delivering food to the homes she visited, which she described as “the one resource that actually gets people to cooperate.”

“Everyone who outright tells us they can’t isolate or quarantine, it’s because they’re the sole breadwinner. They cannot financially afford to do so,” she said. She said she repeatedly dropped off food after work for one man, who cried when she told him he was infected with the coronavirus and asked her if he was going to die.

But supervisors told her to refer quarantined people who need food to a different government office — which she said often delivered food late or not at all. “Unfortunately leadership will see our involvement in food delivery as mission creep and not operating in our lane,” a supervisor wrote in a message shared with The Post. “The compassion scope here seems to be quite clinically focused.”

Ashley said the government wants “the contact tracers to focus on their core responsibility, which is doing contact tracing work and preventing the spread. The District has a really robust program to be able to provide other assistance.”

The woman initially received messages from her bosses praising her compassion for patients and dedication to the job, which she saved and shared with The Post. But the positive feedback did not last.

At 11:57 p.m. one night, she got a text from a number she did not recognize that addressed her by her initials: “Watch out at work,” it said. The text implied she had spoken to a journalist about the home visit team — which at the time, she says, she had not done — and ended, “Keep this text 2 urself. Don’t share it. Trust no one.”

She was deeply rattled. She responded, “Hey who’s this?” and received no response.