D.C. Council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2), shown in Washington in February, is facing three investigations into alleged ethics violations. Republican lawmakers have cited the scandal in attempts to discredit the city’s push for statehood. (Mark Gail/The Washington Post)

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) has rejected a last-minute request by Republicans to invite embattled D.C. Council member Jack Evans to testify at Thursday’s hearing on D.C. statehood.

Cummings accused the GOP of trying to use the ethics scandal that has enveloped Evans (D) to discredit the Democrats’ push to give full congressional representation to the District.

“The voting rights of American citizens and their representatives in Congress has never been — and should never be — contingent on state and local officials never engaging in misdeeds,” Cummings wrote in a letter sent Wednesday afternoon to Rep. Jim Jordan (Ohio), the committee’s ranking Republican.

Cummings’s decision was expected, but the partisan exchange highlighted how Republicans hope to undermine support for statehood by painting the District as a haven for corruption — an argument the GOP has used in the past.

Cummings noted that every state faces allegations against its elected officials, whether Democrat or Republican. In the past decade, he said, the Justice Department has successfully prosecuted public corruption in all 13 states represented by Republican members of the committee.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.), right, and ranking Republican Jim Jordan (Ohio) attend a committee hearing Feb. 27 on Capitol Hill. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

Speaking of Jordan’s own state, Cummings said former Ohio state legislator Peter Beck (R) was convicted on 13 criminal charges in 2015, and former state House speaker Cliff Rosenberger (R) has been under federal investigation for public corruption since 2018.

“State officials in Ohio have been the subject of multiple political scandals for many years, but nobody has seriously questioned Ohio’s fitness to be a state or threatened to eliminate the votes of its elected representatives in Congress,” Cummings wrote.

Cumming was responding to a letter sent to him Tuesday by Jordan and Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.). They said the oversight committee needed to examine the “cloud of scandal” over Evans as part of its discussions of D.C. statehood. They noted Evans would effectively be elevated to state legislator if the District became the 51st state.

The oversight hearing Thursday on a bill to grant D.C. statehood will be the first in 25 years. At the Republicans’ request, Cummings has invited, as a minority witness, a legal expert who will argue that D.C. statehood is unconstitutional.

Evans is currently the subject of three investigations, which sprang from allegations that he used his official positions as a D.C. Council member and former Metro board chairman to help his personal legal and consulting businesses. The probes are being conducted by the U.S. attorney for the District, an outside law firm retained by the D.C. Council and the Metro inspector general.

The scandal already has forced Evans to resign from the Metro board and be stripped of his powerful position as chair of the D.C. Council finance committee.