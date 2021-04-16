With at least 212 co-sponsors, House Democrats expect to pass the Washington, D.C. Admission Act for the second consecutive year. (The record reflects 216 co-sponsors, but three of them have joined the Biden administration and Rep. Alcee L. Hastings (D-Fla.) died this month.)
‘It’s not a local issue anymore: D.C. statehood moves from political fringe to center of the national Democratic agenda
After last year’s historic vote in the House, the statehood bill did not get a vote in the Senate, which was then under Republican control.
With Democrats now in charge, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has expressed his support for statehood and promised to bring the bill to the floor for a vote in that chamber for the first time.
Republicans uniformly oppose D.C. statehood, in part because it would likely add two Democrats to the Senate.
Forty-four of the Senate’s 50 Democrats have co-sponsored the bill. But because the filibuster means most bills need at least 60 votes to pass the Senate, statehood is unlikely to advance any further unless the rule changes.