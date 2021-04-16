A bill to make D.C. the nation’s 51st state will get a vote in the full House on Thursday, Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) said, fulfilling promises by House leadership to prioritize the legislation within President Biden’s first 100 days.

“I expect to bring #HR51 to the House Floor for a vote on Thursday, April 22 to grant #DCStatehood to the more than 700,000 residents of the District of Columbia,” Hoyer said Friday on Twitter. “The voice of every American citizen deserves to be heard — it’s past time that we make statehood a reality for DC.”

With at least 212 co-sponsors, House Democrats expect to pass the Washington, D.C. Admission Act for the second consecutive year. (The record reflects 216 co-sponsors, but three of them have joined the Biden administration and Rep. Alcee L. Hastings (D-Fla.) died this month.)

After last year’s historic vote in the House, the statehood bill did not get a vote in the Senate, which was then under Republican control.

With Democrats now in charge, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) has expressed his support for statehood and promised to bring the bill to the floor for a vote in that chamber for the first time.

Republicans uniformly oppose D.C. statehood, in part because it would likely add two Democrats to the Senate.

Forty-four of the Senate’s 50 Democrats have co-sponsored the bill. But because the filibuster means most bills need at least 60 votes to pass the Senate, statehood is unlikely to advance any further unless the rule changes.