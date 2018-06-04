Early voting takes place at One Judiciary Square in 2014. (Astrid Riecken for The Washington Post )

D.C. election officials have kicked off early voting for the June 19 primary, in which the city’s top elected officials and six of 13 council members are up for reelection.

The first early-voting location opened Monday at One Judiciary Square, at 441 4th St. NW. Early-voting locations will open in the remaining seven wards Friday and stay open through June 15.

Eligible voters can cast ballots at any early-voting site regardless of where they live in the city and can register to vote on the same day with proof of address. A list of early-voting locations and wait times is available at earlyvoting.dcboe.org.

Democratic ballots feature contested races for D.C. Council chairman and four council seats — in Wards 1, 5 and 6 and an at-large seat — as well as for the city’s nonvoting delegate to Congress and unpaid shadow senator.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is seeking election to a second term and faces no serious competition, while D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine and D.C. Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3) are both unchallenged.

Party leadership positions are also on the ballot.

The only Republican candidate running in the District is Michael Bekesha for the Ward 6 council seat.

The D.C. primary is tantamount to a general election in this overwhelmingly Democratic city.

D.C. has closed primaries, meaning only those registered with a party can cast ballots in the party’s nominating contests. The deadline for registered voters to change party affiliations has passed.

But any voter, including those unaffiliated with political parties, can cast a vote on Initiative 77, a measure that would shake up how servers, bartenders and ­others who earn tips are paid in the nation’s capital.

Initiative 77 would phase out the lower “tipped wage” that allows restaurants and bars to pay those workers a low hourly rate as long as customer tips reach minimum wage. If it passes, the $3.33-an-hour minimum wage for tipped workers would steadily rise to $15 by 2026.

Supporters say that the measure would mean workers would no longer have to rely on the ­generosity of customers — and in some cases, put up with harassment — and that it would ensure a consistent income. It would also address “wage theft,” in which an employer fails to make up the difference as required by law when a worker’s tips do not add up to the minimum wage, supporters say.

Opponents, including many owners of local restaurants and their staffers, as well as Bowser and a majority of the D.C. Council, say the measure would increase labor costs and force employers to cut hours and staff while customers leave smaller tips, if any.

While the question is on the primary ballot, the vote will decide the matter; the initiative will not appear on the November general-election ballot.