“Although it is bittersweet to leave my post as city administrator with the District, I am truly excited to be joining the team at Howard University, particularly during this moment in our society when the future of our youth is so clearly important to the future of this nation,” Young said in a news release issued by Howard.

His hiring prompted scrutiny because Young negotiated a $225 million tax abatement for Howard to redevelop its land on Georgia Avenue NW and build a new hospital.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) last month asked the Board of Ethics and Government Accountability to review the matter, and the board fined Young $2,500 for improperly weighing in on amendments to Howard tax abatement legislation after he already met with university officials to discuss a job.

But the board also noted Young’s actions did not benefit the school — because he recommended against expanding the tax abatement — and found no evidence that he attempted to leverage his government position for private gain.

The investigation found Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick met with Young and pitched creating a university job for him July 14, the same day Frederick’s staff asked Young’s office to support changes to a bill that would have boosted the value of the tax break by $89 million.

Emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request include one from a university official sending proposed revisions to the tax abatement bill, which noted that Frederick reviewed the proposed amendments and authorized sending them to the city government.

But Young rejected the revisions. The council unanimously passed the tax bill last week after the ethics investigation found no evidence the legislation changed once Howard’s job discussions with Young began.

Frederick addressed the controversy for the first time last week during a Washington Post Live interview, saying that the timing was coincidental and that Howard sought the greater tax abatement to secure the financing necessary for a hospital and mixed-use development.

“By the time [Young] and I were speaking, my team, unbeknownst to them, had sent a note back over saying — just concerned about the value of the tax abatement to make sure we were getting the same fair value,” Frederick said. “I love this city. I would never do anything to compromise the institutions of the city or the mayor’s office.”

Frederick also said Young’s handling of hospital deals as D.C. city administrator made him less appealing to the university because Frederick had wanted a greater role for Howard in creating a new hospital in Southeast D.C.

“The one reason, if any reason I had for not hiring him, if I had any bad blood, was because I disagreed with his position on Howard Hospital and Howard not participating in the Southeast deal,” Frederick said.

The university president said he recruited Young anyway because of his experience in municipal government and because he had previously been a finalist for another higher-education job.

“He has run complex cities and city councils and has been an extremely good, I think, administrator for D.C. And that’s the kind of talent that Howard can use as we move into the future,” Frederick said.



Asked last week about the findings of the probe she requested, Bowser commended the ethics board for quickly completing its work and the council for authorizing the tax break.

Some lawmakers have said the Howard episode illustrated continued ethics issues within city government, questioning why a university would think it was appropriate to try to hire a government official while enlisting their support for a bigger tax break.