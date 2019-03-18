D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) at a swearing-in ceremony at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on Wednesday January 02, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) proposed to raise taxes on commercial property transactions to fund more affordable housing during the annual State of the District address Monday night.

As she starts her second term in earnest, Bowser stressed the need for more subsidized housing in a city where real estate values have soared, pricing out many longtime residents.

She wants to increase the city’s annual contribution to the Housing Production Trust Fund, which provides grants and loans to developers to build affordable housing, from $100 million to $130 million.

The mayor also wants to add $5 million to a separate $10 million fund to rehabilitate and preserve existing subsidized housing and to create a new $20 million fund for “workforce housing” for teachers, police, firefighters, janitors and other middle-class residents.

“Affordable housing isn’t just a problem for our most vulnerable residents, though—it affects our entire community,” the mayor said.

To pay for the new spending, Bowser told The Washington Post in an interview before her speech that she wants the D.C. Council to increase the deed recordation and transfer taxes from 1.45 percent to 2.5 percent on commercial properties worth more than $2 million. Officials estimate that would raise $79 million next year. The taxes are imposed when property is sold or transfered and do not apply to residential real estate.

Bowser’s address, before a crowd of several hundred at the University of the District of Columbia, came at a precarious time for city finances.

The District’s economy has been in overdrive for the past several years, and seen its coffers flooded with new tax revenue from a sustained real estate boom and steady population growth. That’s enabled D.C. to fund big-dollar contracts and capital projects — such as upgrades to recreation centers, school modernizations and new libraries.

But the District will see almost no revenue growth this fiscal year, thanks to a cooling economy and the 35-day federal government shutdown that cost the city $47 million in lost revenue, according to estimates from the chief financial officer.

“We are resilient but we are not financially tsunami-proof,” Bowser said. “And as we continue through budget season, we must resist writing checks now that we cannot cash in recessionary times.”

While the mayor has cautioned against new programs, she suggested several areas of investment in her Monday speech.

Bowser wants to make permanent a one-time $1,000 tax credit she proposed last year to offset the cost of child care and she wants to expand the Schedule H tax credit to more low and moderate income renters and owners.

The budget she plans to submit to the D.C. Council Wednesday will also include $4.6 million to provide every third, sixth and ninth grader with a new laptop or tablet and an increase in mental health counselors in schools. She also proposed increasing an immigrant legal services grant program from $900,000 to $2.5 million and eliminating the sales tax on diapers. And she proposed $122 million for a new K Street transit project, which she told The Post would involve a dedicated bus lane.

But Bowser has repeatedly said that housing is the city’s top issue.

About two dozen demonstrators rallied outside UDC, protesting against what they said were inadequate efforts by Bowser to halt the displacement of low-income District residents.

Carrying signs that read “People over $”, “Keep DC for Me” and “Black Homes Matter,” they marched in circles and chanted as top-ranking D.C. government officials sauntered past them into the auditorium.

“The mayor has done mostly nothing to stop the displacement of low-income residents in D.C.,” said Parisa Norouzi, executive director of Empower DC. “The lowest income people are being ignored.”

Housing advocates have argued that the Housing Production Trust Fund needs to increase to at least $200 million.

When she was sworn in for a second term in January, Bowser set an ambitious goal to build 36,000 new units by 2025. She provided few details on how to get there.

In an interview, the mayor acknowledged her proposed increases to the housing programs are not enough to hit her targets. She hasn’t sought sweeping changes, such as trying to create more dense development by lobbying Congress to repeal height restrictions in certain parts of the District.

Ed Lazere, executive director of the D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute, said the new investments show that Bowser is taking the District’s affordable housing crisis seriously.

“My initial reaction is that this is a great sign that the mayor recognizes that we need to move to the next level in affordable housing, and that it’s worth raising revenue to achieve this important goal,” Lazere said.

Lazere said he would need to see additional details of the mayor’s forthcoming budget, such as funding for homeless services, before judging the adequacy of Bowser’s housing strategy. He also questioned whether the $20 million pledged to workforce housing would be better spent on the city’s neediest residents.

But Bowser said a housing strategy needs to focus on the middle class, too.

“Across our income spectrums, people are stressed with housing costs, and we want to be able to continue to attract government workers,” Bowser told The Post, citing the need to recruit teachers and police officers who can afford to live in the city.

Bowser also addressed the 2020 presidential campaign and what it would mean for the city.

She called on the D.C. Council to move up the city’s presidential and local Democratic primary from June 2020 — the last on the presidential primary cycle — to April.

