One of the anti-Initiative 77 sign that popped up in restaurant windows over D.C. ahead of the June 19 primary. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images)

District lawmakers on Monday grappled with whether they should take the extraordinary step to overturn a law approved by voters that would raise wages for servers, bartenders and others who earn tips.

A marathon hearing on a bill to repeal Initiative 77 started at 11 a.m. and was expected to stretch late into the evening with about 250 witnesses scheduled to testify.

A majority of the D.C. Council backs repealing the ballot measure that passed in June and requires employers to pay the standard minimum wage to tipped workers. The minimum wage in D.C. is currently $13.25 an hour but employers are allowed to pay tipped workers $3.89-an-hour, as long as tips make up the difference. If they fall short, employers are supposed to pay the rest.

The measure’s supporters say the some workers are not earning minimum wage even with tips, and others have to contend with abuse or harassment from customers in order to earn tips. Opponents say the measure would mean higher labor costs, that could in turn lead to higher prices, fewer jobs and a possible pay cut for workers if customers skimp on tipping.

Council chambers were packed at capacity, with opponents appearing to outnumber supporters.

Lawmakers who have been aggressively lobbied by both sides said they don’t take overturning the will of the voters lightly. But seven members who favor repeal say it is necessary to protect the burgeoning dining industry.

“The right thing to do here is repeal a bad law,” said Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), drawing applause from the audience. “It’s going to be detrimental to our local economy.”

No vote was scheduled on Monday but Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D-At Large) has indicated he would like to overturn Initiative 77 by early October before the ballot measure is scheduled to become law.

Some lawmakers said they wanted to find ways to address the concerns raised by Initiative 77 supporters even if the law isn’t enacted.

“It’s highly likely this is going to be repealed,” said council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), who opposed Initiative 77 but hasn’t taken a position on repeal. “If the math is the math, what is the alternative?”

A glimmer of hope for Initiative 77 supporters came from Council member Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8), one of seven authors of the repeal bill, after he said he was open to a compromise measure. Others including Allen, Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) and Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) said they wanted to find some kind of middle ground to avoid outright repeal.

Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), the only lawmaker who supported Initiative 77, is proposing a compromise to increase the current $3.89 hourly tipped wage to $15 an hour over 15 years instead of eight.

But it’s unclear if she can find seven votes for her proposal, which has been blasted by the restaurant industry and Mendelson.

“It doesn’t work. It just extends a bad law,” said John Guggenmos, who co-owns several gay bars in the District and chaired an anti-Initiative 77 campaign, under questioning by Cheh.

Voters in the June 19 primary approved Initiative 77 by a 56 percent margin. Every ward backed the measure, except for Ward 3.

Responding to residents who said it would be undemocratic to void a ballot measure, several lawmakers defended their role in shaping policy.

“I cannot shirk my role as an elected member of this body,” said Council member David Grosso (I-At Large), who opposed Initiative 77 but has yet to explicitly endorse repeal. “It is the responsibility of this council to ensure we thoroughly and thoughtfully review this law.”

Restaurant Opportunities Center United, a worker advocacy group based out of New York, is behind a nationwide campaign to shake up how restaurant workers are paid.

The group pushed similar ballot measures in Michigan and Maine, encountering resistance from state lawmakers of both parties.

Seven states require employers to pay tipped and non-tipped workers the same minimum wage, including California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Nevada, Montana and Minnesota.