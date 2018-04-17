State Superintendent of Education Hanseul Kang is under increasing scrutiny, after a series of reports about weaknesses in her agency. On Tuesday, the city’s inspector general said Kang’s agency has failed to collect most of the tuition the city was owed from families outside the city whose children attend public schools and allowed those students to remain in the system even when their parents defaulted on payment agreements. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

School officials in the nation’s capital failed to collect most of the tuition they were owed from families outside the city whose children attend public schools and allowed those students to remain in the system even when their parents defaulted on payment agreements, according to an audit released Tuesday by the D.C. Office of the Inspector General.

The audit by Inspector General Daniel W. Lucas portrays inadequate record-keeping and lax enforcement of laws against fraudulent enrollment by nonresident families at the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, the oversight agency that monitors both the city’s traditional schools and public charter schools.

In two-thirds of the 67 residency fraud investigations Lucas examined, the state superintendent’s office settled its cases for “much less than the full tuition due” and was unable to provide auditors with records of its investigations. And 51 of 79 nonresident students were allowed to continue attending D.C. schools free because the agency did not alert school administrators that their parents or guardians defaulted on tuition payments.

As a result, the District is owed at least $551,000 in tuition from the families of students who live outside the city, auditors found.

“Maintaining integrity in the admissions process of non-residents into District of Columbia school systems ensures that residents receive priority access to public education in the District of Columbia,” the audit states. “A continued lack of controls over residency verification and payment of non-resident tuition will result in the District continuing to provide tuition-free education to ineligible students.”

The findings come as State Superintendent of Education Hanseul Kang has come under growing scrutiny. Parents and D.C. Council members have repeatedly questioned the agency’s transparency and the accuracy of its data on school performance in the wake of revelations that a third of last year’s high school graduates should not have received diplomas because of chronic truancy and other problems.

In February The Washington Post reported an attorney in the state superintendent’s office told those handling a previously undisclosed investigation into potentially widespread residency fraud at the renowned Duke Ellington School of the Arts to “take your time” because of the risk of negative publicity during a mayoral election year. Kang, who was appointed in 2015 by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), said at the time any such comment by a member of her staff was “absolutely unacceptable” and the matter would be investigated.

This week The Post reported the school system has a single investigator for its 92,000 students and Kang and her staff were unable to provide basic details about their efforts to stop residency fraud, such as how much money they have collected from nonresidents or which staffers are responsible for ensuring parents pay tuition.

Kang said much of that disorganization predated her tenure and the office was now updating and strengthening its approach to residency fraud.

“This is an area that we’ve known is an area we need to improve on, and we’ve been working on putting these systems in place,” she said.

Auditors also found the state superintendent’s office did not consistently report allegations of residency fraud by government workers — which The Post found occur routinely, particularly against employees of the school system — to the D.C. Board of Ethics and Government Accountability and it did not coordinate adequately with the D.C. Office of the Attorney General to decide which cases should be settled and which pursued in court under the city’s False Claims Act.

Lucas’s report recommends the state superintendent’s office develop clear policies for managing residency fraud investigations and tracking tuition payments and cooperate more with the attorney general’s office.

Officials in D.C. Public Schools and the state superintendent’s office largely agreed with the auditors’ findings. However, they noted a law they were criticized for not enforcing — the requirement that many nonresident families pay tuition in full before the beginning of the school year — was repealed last year, giving the agency more flexibility to set extended payment plans for parents.

In a written response to the inspector general’s office, Kang noted her office had also begun more in-depth auditing of student residency during the current school year and was in the process of hiring two additional residency fraud investigators.