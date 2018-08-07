Tony Crews, left, Antwan Williams, Burke "YB'" Davis, and Willis Little stand in front of the closed Crummell School, in 2016. The Ivy City residents want to transform the shuttered school into a community center surrounded by a playground, basketball court and other public resources. But the city favors a plan from developers who would create a community center in the school but develop the surroundings into mixed-rate housing, industrial space and possibly an “urban farm.” (Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post)

In Ivy City, the future of a historic former school building has come down to half an acre of “green space.”

That’s how much room will be set aside for something natural in a redevelopment plan for the Crummell School, a registered historic site built more than a century ago in this predominantly African American neighborhood in Northeast Washington.

The plan, designed by Ivy City Partners and chosen by the city after an open call, would transform the 2.5-acre parking lot around the former schoolhouse into mixed-rate townhouses and an industrial plant.

But critics say that it leaves hardly enough room for substantial grassy lawns, or a playground, or a basketball court — a long-running request from area youth — in a treeless area where such facilities are badly needed. So these residents are making a last-ditch appeal to D.C. Council to stop it.

Their fight underscores much bigger questions about land use, gentrification and the future of Crummell, long known as the heart of Ivy City: Should the District use sites like this to provide social services for longtime residents? Or should it be turned over to the private sector to generate jobs, taxes and economic activity? Who gets to decide what happens — and how?

For Andrea Morgan, who lives across the street from the former school, the answer is easy.



“This community needs public space where children can go to play at, breathe at, interact with their peers at so they’re not all hanging at the street corner,” she said. “Ivy City Partners has its business interests at heart, but Crummell needs to serve the community as a whole.”

The Crummell School, built in 1911 to serve African American children in segregated Washington, closed in 1977. With every passing year, the building has deteriorated, and residents have asked city leaders to restore it as a community hub.

Under the Ivy City Partners plan, the District will continue to own and manage the former schoolhouse as a community or recreational center but the lot would be leased to the developers for the next 99 years, at a rate of $1 a year, to build 375 rental units. About 30 percent of those units would be affordable housing.

Pending approval from the D.C. Council and at least two other agencies, part of the area underneath the lot would also be used as a new industrial facility for ProFish, a seafood processing business currently housed down the street.

Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) said he supports the presence of the facility, which would provide construction as well as long-term jobs for residents in Ivy City.

“I like the idea of a business working with residents to train them up,” he said. “This is a prime opportunity for the city to demonstrate how we’re going to do inclusive economic development much better than we’ve done in the past.”

ProFish owner Greg Casten, who is part of the Ivy City Partners team, said that the presence of his facility — as well as the market-rate townhouses — would also provide more funding to maintain the community center and other public space on the lot.

As part of the redevelopment, the developers will commit about $14 million to renovating the run-down schoolhouse to serve as a community center.

“No one’s trying to hurt the community, and no one’s trying to take away the community’s chance for green space,” said Casten, who has operated his business in the neighborhood for more than three decades. “But this way, someone is going to be responsible for the upkeep of the space.”

The conflict over Crummell’s future came to a head on July 26, when Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) celebrated her birthday at Ivy City Smokehouse, a restaurant owned by Casten that sits one block over from the former school building.

As local residents rallied outside and met with council members McDuffie, Trayon White Sr. (D-Ward 8) and Jack Evans (D-Ward 2), Bowser entered the restaurant through a back door, according to Parisa Norouzi, the director of Empower DC, an advocacy group fighting the Ivy City Partners plan.

Norouzi said it was “astounding” that Bowser would host her celebration at a restaurant owned by Casten.

“This shouldn’t be about high-profit, high-cost, gentrification development,” Norouzi said. “Public land has a higher purpose, and that’s especially true for a site like Crummell, which should provide a site of community development.”

Spokeswomen for Bowser did not return calls and emails seeking comment.

Norouzi had supported local youth who put together their own redevelopment proposal, which was one of two passed over by the city — in favor of the Ivy City Partners plan — after a series of community meetings.

The young residents, in their late teens and early 20s, crafted their proposal after one of them, 20-year-old Percy Williams, was shot and killed a block from the school.

Under their plan, the Crummell lot would be placed in a community land trust and used for affordable housing, playground areas and green space — all things Morgan, the Ivy City resident, said are badly needed in the neighborhood.

“There’s a lot of adult scenery around us. You have clubs, you have bike shops,” she said, “but there’s no library or playground within walking distance.”

Recreational space would also give her disabled 17-year-old son, Antonio, a place to ride his therapeutic bike, and give her daughter, Jayilah, 5, a place to play in safety, Morgan said. Jayilah stopped going to the nearest playground after she was pricked by a discarded needle there.

Casten and Bill Jarvis, also one of the developers, said that the ultimate use of the half-acre of “green space” — whether it becomes an urban farm, or a park, or walkways with plants — would be determined through “community processes.”

Their proposal has support from the local Advisory Neighborhood Commission.

McDuffie said he is ready to back the Ivy City Partners plan if it incorporates the community’s call for additional recreational space. For the project to move forward, the D.C. Council must determine that the lot around Crummell is “no longer needed for public use.”

And he’s optimistic that the merits of all three proposed plans — a boost in jobs from the ProFish plant, and facilities like a playground or a park from the youth’s vision — can be combined in the future of the schoolhouse, calling it the “jewel” of the neighborhood.

“It’s not going to be able to please everyone 100 percent,” he said, “but I want this to be a project that people can be proud of.”