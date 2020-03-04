“People cussed me out. People walked around me,” said Trantham, a neighborhood commissioner in Southeast Washington. “I’ve been abused verbally, disrespected and told shame on me.”

But friends and associates say Evans is feeling more confident after submitting hundreds of signatures to qualify for the June primary ballot and preparing to make his first public appearance — at a Thursday candidate forum — since announcing he would be a candidate.

“He got a good taste of what it’s going to be like going door-to-door because people say ‘Oh, you need to get out,’” said one associate, who requested anonymity to discuss private conversations. “He doesn’t want to be a lobbyist or practice law. This is all he wants to do, so he’s going to try to hang on.”

Evans in January gave up the Ward 2 seat he held for 29 years, as his colleagues prepared to expel him for repeated ethics violations involving his private consulting work for businesses with interests before city government.

Just 10 days later, he filed to reclaim the seat in the June primary and in the special election to complete his term. He faces seven Democratic candidates and a Republican.

Evans has not granted any interviews to media outlets since resigning — and he declined multiple requests for comment from The Washington Post.

He did not appear at a candidate forum hosted by the Sierra Club in February, has not promoted his campaign on social media and did not appear at a popular Groundhog Day event where he has been a fixture for years and where critics unfurled a banner calling him corrupt.

“A damaged politician going into the election wants there to be as little news as possible because it reminds people you are embattled and it helps to raise the name recognition of your opponents,” said Chuck Thies, a political operative who has informally advised Evans.

Instead, Evans and supporters who remain loyal have been working to raise small donations under the city’s new public campaign financing program, according to interviews with activists in Ward 2, operatives and his rivals.

Evans personally collected signatures outside grocery stores, civic association meetings, farmers’ markets and going door-to-door, according to multiple people who have spotted him.

Leroy Thorpe, a Shaw community activist close to Evans who volunteered to collect signatures, said he saw a racial divide in support for the lawmaker’s comeback bid.

“Couple of whites were a little angry, and some said they would support him but didn’t want to sign,” said Thorpe. “Black people have no problem signing.”

That lines up with a poll conducted by The Post in November before Evans resigned, finding most voters disapproved of Evans but black residents were willing to be more forgiving.

MaryEva Candon, a longtime Democratic activist and friend of Evans, said he will focus on asking voters for forgiveness and reminding them of his past accomplishments ranging from securing money for parks to helping lift the city from the brink of bankruptcy.

“Even people who don’t intend to vote for him don’t deny all his accomplishments for the ward,” said Candon. “He’s going to talk to people and say that he made a mistake and, ‘Please, I hope you can trust me again.’”

In a Feb. 7 fundraising letter obtained by The Post, Evans asked supporters for a second chance.

“I recognize that I have personally tarnished my legacy of public service,” Evans wrote. “I also recognize that D.C. residents are a generous and redemptive citizenry and extend second chances ... I would greatly appreciate an opportunity to redeem myself in the eyes of the voters and my colleagues on the D.C. Council, and make amends for my mistakes.”

Yvette Alexander, a former D.C. Council member, is not in a mood to be forgiving. She said Evans called her to ask for a donation but she declined.

“The friend in me most certainly would give. But the council member in me would be a little torn,” said Alexander, adding that she found his resignation to avoid expulsion jarring. “Not that we don’t like Jack and appreciate his service, but what are the consequences for what you did?”

Evans has also lost longtime supporters in the D.C. business and LGBT communities.

The Gay and Lesbian Activist Alliance declined to include Evans while scoring candidates, citing his ethics troubles despite his longtime support for gay rights.

Lobbyist David Julyan encouraged executives and fellow lawyers to back Patrick Kennedy, a 27-year-old neighborhood commissioner from Foggy Bottom who chaired Evans’s 2016 campaign but now is running against him — and to his left.

Evans “continues to be a friend, but he is not going to return to the council and supporting his effort will bring confusion and likely ensure a far-uber progressive will take the seat,” Julyan wrote in a Feb. 18 email to business advocates obtained by the Post and first reported by The D.C. Line.

David Catania, a former council member who now lobbies for business interests, held a fundraiser and meet-and-greet for Kennedy at his lobbying offices Tuesday morning.

“The business community, like everybody else, is done with Jack,” said Kennedy. “I have support from people who are Democratic Socialists, who are in the business community and LGBTQ community and education activists.”

Evans is scheduled to appear with his primary opponents for the first time at a Thursday evening forum at the Foundry United Methodist Church, which he has attended for years.

With three months until primary day, Evans also faces the prospect of new developments in the various ethics scandals surrounding him.

Federal authorities who have issued subpoenas related to Evans and searched his home have not charged him with a crime, but have not said if the case is closed. The city ethics board has reopened a case against Evans that was halted because of the federal probe.

Tom Lindenfeld, a political strategy in the District, said D.C. voters are willing to be forgiving — but perhaps not so quickly.

He cited the example of former Mayor Marion Barry, who failed to win a 1990 council election after his conviction on drug charges but returned to the council and the mayor’s office after his release from prison.