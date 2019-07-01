D.C. Council member Jack Evans is set to address fellow lawmakers Tuesday morning about the recent FBI search of his home and a law firm investigation that found multiple ethics violations while he chaired the Metro transit agency’s board.

At his request, Evans (D-Ward 2) is scheduled to speak at a 9:30 a.m. administrative meeting ahead of any decision by lawmakers on whether to discipline him again over the growing ethics controversy.

The D.C. Council is expected to vote next week on removing Evans as chairman of the Committee on Finance and Revenue and is preparing to launch an internal investigation into the conduct of its longest-serving member.

“I believe that if my colleagues hear my side of the story, and I respond to all of your questions, you will not take any action at this time,” Evans told colleagues last week.

Evans, a fixture of city politics and ally to the business community for decades, has been under scrutiny for his private consulting work for several prominent companies with interests before the D.C. government.

Since the fall, a federal grand jury has issued several subpoenas to governmental bodies seeking documents about Evans and his clients. Investigators searched his home in Georgetown last month.

Evans has not been charged with a crime, and federal authorities have not said what they were searching for.

The council in March reprimanded Evans and stripped him of some powers after The Washington Post obtained emails showing that he used his office’s government accounts to solicit employment from law firms. Among other things, Evans touted his ability to attract private clients as a lawmaker and as WMATA chairman.

The revelation of the emails prompted the Metro board to hire a law firm to investigate Evans.

The firm’s report was not released to the public at first, and Evans, his attorney and Corbett Price, the District’s other representative to the Metro board, all falsely said the Metro ethics committee found no ethics violations.

But The Post later reported that the law firm concluded Evans displayed a pattern of breaking ethics rules to help friends and clients rather than serve the interests of the transit agency.

The Metro ethics committee was divided on how to respond, but ultimately agreed to find one violation by Evans: that he failed to disclose a conflict of interest when he tried to oust LAZ Parking from Metro contracts without revealing he was paid $50,000 a year from Colonial Parking, one of its competitors.

Evans announced he would resign from the Metro board shortly after The Post published a confidential copy of the law firm’s report.

He has since said the report contained “mistakes” and “problems,” although he has declined to elaborate.

Tuesday’s meeting with Evans is open to the media, but it will not be live-streamed on the council website or recorded like other gatherings of the council.

Five lawmakers asked Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D) to live-stream and transcribe the meeting, given the public interest. He declined, noting that he was allowing a local television station, WRC-TV (Channel 4), to attend and distribute the footage to other outlets, while other reporters were expected to stream the hearing live.

“There’s nothing secret about this,” Mendelson said.

Evans, who has been in office since 1991, also faces a potential recall vote and a host of primary challengers in next year’s election.

