Elections officials have scheduled a June 16 special election to serve out the remainder of Evans’s terms, which runs through next January. It comes two weeks after the Democratic primary for the full four-year terms for council seats, which will be decided in November.

Evans filed to run in both the primary and the special election.

First elected in 1991, Evans frequently touts his experience in D.C. government when the city it was on the brink of bankruptcy and residents were leaving. He was a longtime champion for the redevelopment of downtown and business interests on the council and has cautioned that the government could jeopardize the city’s growing econommic success by increasing taxes and spending.

His outside employment fueled his political downfall.

After working for several local law firms, Evans formed his own consulting company in 2016 that drew scrutiny from federal investigators and ethics authorities.

Federal authorities have issued subpoenas for records related to Evans’s business dealings and searched his Georgetown home over the summer, although he has not been charged with a crime.

Probes by the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, where Evans had served as board chair, and the D.C. Council found Evans violated ethics rules by using his public positions to advance the interests of his paying consulting clients.

Evans stepped down from the Metro board last June and the council six months later. He has maintained his behavior was appropriate and that he provided constituent services to consulting clients that he would have offered to businesses that did not pay him.

Even as his colleagues took a preliminary vote to expel him, and Evans prepared to resign, he privately told others that he was considering running for his seat again. He said the failure of activists to collect enough signatures to force a recall election suggested that voters in his district did not want him out of office.

On Sunday, Evans showed up at a Lunar New Year celebration in Chinatown, marching alongside D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and sitting with her and other elected officials in the front-row of a stage overlooking performances.

In his political comeback bid, Evans will face his first competition for the Ward 2 primary seat in a decade.

Six challengers have entered the Democratic primary: Advisory neighborhood commissioners Patrick Kennedy, John Fanning and Kishan Putta; former Capitol Hill staffer and D.C. government employee Jordan Grossman; and local activists Daniel Hernandez and Yilin Zhang. All plan to run in the special election.