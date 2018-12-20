A D.C. Superior Court judge Thursday denied the District’s request to order Providence Hospital to restore services after its partial closure last week.

The city had claimed that the hospital’s move to shutter most of its operations had violated the terms of its operating license and failed to secure approval from regulators for its closure plans.

The city’s oldest continuously operating hospital began shutting down operations last Friday. The medical campus in Northeast Washington, serving some of the city’s neediest residents, ended outpatient services, closed its operating room and drastically scaled back acute and critical care. The attorney general’s office filed the lawsuit the same day.

At a Thursday hearing, Judge Geoffrey M. Alprin questioned why the city had waited until after the closure began to challenge the hospital’s action and denied its request to force the hospital reverse the service cuts.

An attorney for Providence said the hospital couldn’t re-open at full capacity again and said the city’s demands would cost at least $25 million.

The hospital, owned by Missouri-based Ascension, said it needed to close because it had been struggling financially.

But under pressure from city officials, Providence agreed to keep its emergency room open through April and maintain 10 out of 283 beds available for patients who need to be admitted.