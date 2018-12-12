Signs in the windows of restaurants around the city carry an anti Initiative 77 sentiment, Saturday June 9, 2018. Voters approved the ballot measure in June, which was repealed by the D.C. Council months later. Now Initiative 77 supporters are trying to bring it back to the ballot with a referendum on the council’s repeal vote. (Dayna Smith/For the Washington Post)

A D.C. Superior Court judge halted efforts Wednesday to force a new referendum on a law approved by voters- but repealed by the D.C. Council - that would overhaul how servers, bartenders and other tipped workers are paid.

Advocates were poised to submit more than 25,000 signatures needed to again ask voters to require employers to pay a higher base wage to tipped workers. Voters approved that measure - known as Initiative 77 - in June, but a majority of the D.C. Council overturned it several months later.

Judge Neal E. Kravitz agreed with opponents, who are backed by the local restaurant industry, that elections officials failed to follow proper procedure when they allowed referendum supporters to collect signatures.

The judge’s ruling came as petition organizers were turning in boxes of signatures that they had collected at a breakneck speed in the past week.

Kravitz said the D.C. Board of Elections can accept the signatures but not take any action on them. That way, if his ruling is appealed and overturned, the referendum can move forward.

[What workers, restaurateurs and more say about Initiative 77]

It’s unclear what will happen next.

The restaurant industry contends that the clock has run out to collect signatures to bring the issue before voters this spring. Referendum supporters say they shouldn’t be penalized because elections officials made a procedural mistake. The court found that the D.C. Board of Elections did not give the public enough notice about a meeting it held last month on the language of the proposed ballot initiative.

Diana Ramirez, who leads the D.C. branch of Restaurant Opportunities Center United, which is trying to get the measure back on the ballot, said her group won’t give up the fight and would most likely appeal the judge’s ruling.

“Folks are clearly outraged - they are signing in the thousands a day, and for a mistake by the Board of Elections to throw us off, for the money of the restaurant lobby to hold us off, it’s frustrating and disappointing, but we can’t just fall off and not get back up,” said Ramirez.

Opponents were elated.

Valerie Graham, an Adams Morgan bartender who filed the lawsuit to challenge the petition effort, said she felt a “tremendous, tremendous sense of relief” after the ruling.

“What’s at stake is survival of our industry and ability of people to thrive in our industry,” said Graham, who has worked as a bartender in the city for more than two years. “Nobody I know and the vast majority of people I interact with on social media say we don’t want this.”

By a margin of 56 to 44, voters in June opted to end a two-tier minimum wage system that allows businesses to count gratuities when paying workers. But under heavy lobbying by the city’s burgeoning restaurant industry and with support from Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D), the council voted 8 to 5 to repeal the law four months later.

In their fight to repeal the repeal of Initiative 77, advocates had just a week to collect tens of thousands of signatures - a drastically condensed time frame. District law requires referendum petitions to be submitted during the 30-day congressional review period for all D.C. legislation, which ends Thursday for the repeal of Initiative 77.

Pulling off the feat was always considered a longshot - no referendum to reverse a council vote has qualified for the ballot since 1991.

Restaurant Opportunities Center Action, the campaign arm of Ramirez’s group, budgeted $200,000 for an ambitious effort that had as many as 200 people a day collecting signatures. Paid circulators received $3.75-per-signature - quadruple the standard rate.

Meanwhile the Employment Policies Institute — a think-tank opposed to raising the minimum wage — ran robocalls and Facebook ads urging residents to not sign the petitions.

The District’s minimum wage is currently $13.25. But employers only need to pay tipped workers $3.89-an-hour if gratuities make up the difference.

Initiative 77 would gradually raise the lower tipped wage until all businesses pay the same minimum wage by 2026.

[No, Initiative 77 didn’t end tipping. A guide to the new measure]

Supporters say the law would provide workers a more stable income because of the unpredictability of tipping. Opponents say existing law allows restaurants to thrive in a thin-margin industry and hire more people, enabling workers to make well above the minimum wage with generous tips.

In an otherwise sleepy election year, tipping emerged as a contentious and ugly fight in D.C. city politics, touching on issues of class, race and democracy.

Restaurant Opportunities Centers United, with funding from left-leaning foundations, sponsored the D.C. ballot measure as part of a national campaign to end the tipped wage. The voter initiative was an end-run around the local politicians, who declined to eliminate the tipped wage as part of a $15 minimum wage deal in 2016.

[How a national fight over tipping made its way on to the D.C. ballot]

The restaurant industry has mounted fierce opposition to ROC’s efforts, joined by hundreds of workers who fear a pay cut if Initiative 77 is enacted.

Seven states — including the entire West Coast — have already done away with the tipped wage system or never had it. ROC’s attempts to expand those ranks at the ballot box has been stymied by elected lawmakers of both parties in Maine, Michigan and the District.

The issue of representative democracy is especially sensitive in the District, where 700,000 people have no vote in Congress.

The council’s repeal of Initiative 77 also brought a backlash from residents angered that their elected leaders would overturn the will of the voters. But the lawmakers said they were acting in the best interest of the city and of the tipped workers who lopsidedly lobbied them in favor of repeal.