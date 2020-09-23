In order for the lawsuit filed by the Kalorama Citizens Association and Adams Morgan for Reasonable Development to continue, Zukerberg said, the District government would have to join as a plaintiff.

“The city should intervene,” Zukerberg said. “You can’t just let a public easement go away.”

AD

A spokesperson for DC Attorney General Karl A. Racine had no immediate comment. A spokesman for the property’s owner declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.

AD

The future of the 4,000-square-foot plaza, which adjoins a SunTrust Bank branch, has been a contentious source of debate since developer PN Hoffman announced plans four years ago to build a six story apartment complex on the site.

On the neighborhood’s listserv, a contingent of Adams Morgan residents have expressed support for a project that they say would inject new life into an often-empty plaza that they dismiss as an unsightly relic of 1970’s architecture.

But opponents have countered that the plaza is a public square that symbolizes the neighborhood’s progressive history and dates back to the 1970s, when its then-owner created it as preserve for street vendors.

AD

Nearly 50 years later, a farmers market still operates on the plaza on Saturdays.

Zukerberg has argued that the plaza’s creation resulted from an agreement between Perpetual Federal Savings, the owner at the time, and neighborhood leaders who believed the bank’s mortgage lending practices were discriminatory and did not want it to build a new branch on the site.

AD

As evidence of the agreement, Zukerberg cited a 1976 letter to neighborhood leaders from Perpetual’s president, Thomas J. Owen, who wrote that the new bank branch would be set “far back” on the property “to allow ample room for vendors and other open air activities.”

But lawyers representing the site’s owner have countered that the plaza is private property.

AD

In 2017, D.C. Superior Court Judge Todd Edelman temporarily blocked PN Hoffman from proceeding with construction, ruling that the neighborhood groups had a substantial chance of winning their lawsuit to stop the project.

The case ended up in federal court because the property’s current owner, Truist Financial Corporation, is headquartered out-of-state.

Howell ruled that the two neighborhood groups do not have legal standing because the dispute centers on whether the plaza is public land. Referring to the groups, the judge wrote that “they ultimately seek to enforce the District of Columbia’s alleged property interests.”

The groups, he wrote, “do not have standing to sue in defense of a property interest held, if at all, by a public entity.”

Howell remanded the case back to Superior Court.