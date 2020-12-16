Majett ruled that all beneficiaries may stay on their current plans through the end of September 2021.

D.C. officials did not immediately respond to messages asking whether they plan to appeal.

The administration of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) decided earlier this year to move almost all Medicaid recipients in the city onto what is known as a managed-care plan, where a private insurance company provides health insurance to Medicaid recipients.

Three providers won contracts to offer those plans: MedStar, AmeriHealth and CareFirst.

Amerigroup, a company that previously provided managed-care plans for the city but lost out on this bid, challenged the decision to award the contracts to MedStar, AmeriHealth and CareFirst.

Majett ruled in Amerigroup’s favor this month, with Chief Administrative Judge Marc D. Loud Sr. concurring. The Dec. 1 ruling was unsealed Tuesday.

Under District procurement law, companies that bid on city contracts are scored on a point system. Of the seven companies that bid on the Medicaid contract, according to Majett’s ruling, the three contract recipients scored the highest, followed by Amerigroup.

But Majett found that MedStar did not include information about its leadership that was supposed to be in its bid, and that the company submitted performance evaluations pertaining to two previous contracts when it should have submitted three.

MedStar should have scored lower under the law, and Amerigroup should have scored higher, Majett wrote, concluding that Amerigroup was judged more harshly than MedStar for weaknesses in its responses.

Neither Amerigroup nor MedStar returned calls for comment Tuesday night.