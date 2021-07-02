“Obviously, something like this is very troubling,” Bowser said Friday after touring the site in the 900 block of Kennedy Street NW. “We want to get to the bottom of what happened, and we certainly will.”
Bowser said neighbors had complained about the property multiple times, first when it was vacant and then when it was under construction. Each time, inspectors from the city’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs found no violations of city rules — most recently when they inspected the construction site in response to a complaint in May.
D.C. Council member Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4), who represents the Kennedy Street corridor, said in a Thursday night email to neighborhood residents that she feared the inspection agency had mishandled the complaints.
“I am incredibly frustrated because both neighbors and ANC Commissioners had previously raised concerns with DCRA about construction on the property and along that block, but the agency was not done enough to respond,” Lewis George wrote.
Lewis George noted that she had voted for legislation which passed the council this year, above Bowser’s veto, to break DCRA up into two agencies.
The legislation has not yet been funded, and Bowser said the collapse on Kennedy Street did not change her conviction that the agency should remain intact.
DCRA director Ernest Chrappah said Friday that the Kennedy Street property was fully permitted for the construction that was underway, and that the general contracting company working at the site when it collapsed was properly licensed by the city.
Fire Capt. Jeff Taylor described one of the injured workers, who was trapped under three stories of debris and had to be located by a search dog, as “exceptionally lucky” to have made it out of the structure.
The building, which was set to be called The Ralph, was to be a four- or five-story, 11-unit condo or apartment complex built by 10 Square Development, a company that has built condominiums in Trinidad, Brightwood Park, Dupont Circle and Columbia Heights.
“We’re deeply relieved to learn that the injuries to our team members are not life threatening,” Beck Vissat, a leader of the development company, wrote in an email. “We’re currently assessing the situation and the severe storm conditions that have led to this. We will cooperate with the investigative agencies and will get to the bottom of this collapse.”
Asked what the company’s plans will be for the site now, Vissat responded, “I can’t comment on that at this time because we’re still sorting through everything.”