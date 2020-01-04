That precaution came after a man who had stayed at the site tested positive for Legionnaires’, a serious bacterial infection that typically spreads into the lungs from the vapor of contaminated water. The disease can cause fever, coughing, vomiting and neurological symptoms. It is not usually transmitted person to person.

City officials have placed filters over all water fixtures at the 801 East Men’s Shelter, on the campus of St. Elizabeths Hospital in Southeast Washington. The filters eliminate the risk of more people catching the disease from the facility’s water supply, said Jay Melder, the assistant city administrator.

AD

AD

The diagnosis and city response were first reported by ABC-7 News.

It is unclear whether the infected man — who has been treated and returned to his “regular routine,” according to city officials — contracted the disease at the shelter.

Water from the site has been sent for testing, which will determine within 10 to 15 days whether legionella bacteria are present, Melder said.

A resident of the same shelter was diagnosed with Legionnaires’ in July, Melder said, but testing determined that he did not contract it from the water at 801 East.

In October, patients and staff at nearby St. Elizabeths Hospital, a city-owned psychiatric facility, were forced to go without potable water after legionella bacteria were found in the water supply.

AD