— Julie Zauzmer
Source: D.C. Health Department, based on lists issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
— Julie Zauzmer
Source: D.C. Health Department, based on lists issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Vaccine: What to know about the rollout in D.C., Maryland and Virginia | FAQ | Tracker
Mapping the spread: Known deaths and cases in the region • U.S. map
Restrictions and FAQ: D.C. • Virginia • Maryland
The latest:
Those we have lost: Victims of covid-19 in D.C., Maryland and Virginia
Share your story: Has someone close to you died from covid-19?
Get the latest local news: Morning (8 a.m.) • Afternoon (4 p.m.)Show More