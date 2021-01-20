The D.C. government plans to give people with the following medical conditions priority to receive the coronavirus vaccine, ahead of some essential workers and the rest of the general population.
●Cancer
●Chronic kidney disease●Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)●Down syndrome●Heart conditions such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies●Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant●Pregnancy●Sickle cell disease
●Smoking●Moderate-to-severe asthma●Cerebrovascular disease●Cystic fibrosis●Hypertension (high blood pressure)●Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune ●deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune-weakening medicines●Neurological conditions, such as dementia●Liver disease●Overweight or obesity (BMI > 25 kg/m2)●Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)●Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder) ●Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes/mellitus●Other rare conditions

— Julie Zauzmer

Source: D.C. Health Department, based on lists issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention