Goodwin first entered D.C. politics when he challenged Council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large) in the 2018 Democratic primary. He finished third, narrowly behind liberal activist Jeremiah Lowery.

Since his loss, Goodwin has become president of D.C. Young Democrats and a fixture at local political events.

Goodwin is hoping to chart the same path as at-large Council members Elissa Silverman (I) and Robert C. White Jr. (D) who won office on their second try.

“I’m ahead of the learning curve now,” said Goodwin, who lives in 16th Street Heights. “We want to ensure we have a healthy business economy so that jobs stay in the District, and that hasn’t been an agenda that has been carried out consistently by the council,” he said.

A graduate of St. Albans School and the University of Pennsylvania, Goodwin worked for several local developers. He’s now an executive for the Neighborhood Development Company working on projects such as a food market on Benning Road.

While developers are sometimes viewed as boogeymen in a fast-gentrifying city, Goodwin said his real estate background would provide valuable expertise.

“The work that I’ve done in commercial development gives me the knowledge and savvy to know how public-private partnerships should be structured and how to preserve housing to residents that is truly affordable,” said Goodwin.

Grosso’s decision to not seek reelection created a rare opening in D.C. politics, which has not seen an open council race since 2015.

Grosso has endorsed Christina Henderson, a former staffer in his council office.

Other candidates include Markus Batchelor, vice president of the D.C. State Board of Education; Eric Rogers, who managed the 2018 reelection campaign of Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D); and the city’s elected shadow representative Franklin Garcia. Capitol Hill-area neighborhood commissioner Chander Jayaraman and party activist Mario Cristaldo are also running.

Under the city’s home rule charter, two of four at-large council seats are reserved for lawmakers who do not belong to the party in power. In practice, that means Democrats usually drop their party affiliation to run for the seats.

Voters can choose two at-large council candidates in the November election.