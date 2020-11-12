But as she dedicated the building that houses a collection of city offices, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) told onlookers, including Barry’s widow, Cora Masters Barry, that this honor seemed especially fitting.
“Marion Barry, the public administrator, would like his name on this building even more,” she said. “You know him as the brash politician, and too few people focus on the budget geek he was.”
The city will eventually add a mural inside the lobby depicting Barry’s life.
Barry’s memorial foundation sold T-shirts at the dedication ceremony to raise money for future projects honoring his legacy. They were decorated with a phrase referring to the youth jobs program: “I got my first job from Marion Barry.”
Cora Masters Barry said she hears that sentiment all the time.
“If I walk out of my house for five minutes, somebody’s going to walk up to me and say this,” she said. “Now you can just point to the T-shirt.”