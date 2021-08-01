But in response to a report in the Washington Examiner that accused her of violating the mask mandate, Bowser’s office denied that she was breaking the rule. The event was mostly outside, where the mandate does not require people to be masked, and the mayor was unmasked inside while dining, Bowser’s office said in a statement. The Examiner cited a picture of an unmasked Bowser seated at a table with glasses on it. It was not clear whether Bowser had just eaten or drank something when the picture was taken.