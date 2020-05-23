Evans, who resigned from the council earlier this year, is not running in the June 16 special election to serve out the remainder of his term through January.

More about the candidates in the Ward 2 race, listed in alphabetical order.

Age: 66

Neighborhood: Georgetown

Education: Bachelor’s in economics from University of Pennsylvania; JD from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law.

Family: Widowed; adult triplets.

Occupation: Held Ward 2 Council seat between 1991 and January 2020.

Key endorsements: Washington Blade columnist Mark Lee.

Age: 57

Neighborhood: Logan Circle

Education: Associate degree from Bergen Community College in New Jersey.

Family: Single.

Occupation: Small business consultant; former compliance specialist for D.C. Department of Small and Local Business Development and Ward 2 liaison for several D.C. mayors.

Age: 34

Neighborhood: Shaw

Education: Bachelor’s in history and communication from Harvard College; JD from Harvard Law School.

Family: Married, infant son.

Occupation: Previously worked for D.C. Department of Health Care Finance, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Key endorsements: Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large); Metro Washington Council AFL-CIO; Washington Teachers’ Union; D.C. for Democracy; D.C. Working Families Party; Jews United for Justice Campaign Fund.

Daniel Hernandez

Age: 32

Neighborhood: Dupont Circle

Education: Some college.

Family: Divorced; father of two sons.

Occupation: Microsoft employee; Marine Corps veteran.

Key endorsements: VoteVets.

Age: 28

Neighborhood: Foggy Bottom

Education: Bachelor’s in political science from George Washington University.

Family: Single.

Occupation: Former management consultant; elected advisory neighborhood commissioner for Foggy Bottom district.

Key endorsements: Council Chairman Phil Mendelson (D); Greater Greater Washington; Sierra Club; former Council member David Catania; Washington, D.C. Firefighters Association IAFF Local 36; Baltimore-D. C. Metro Building and Construction Trades Council.

Age: 27.

Neighborhood: Logan Circle

Education: Bachelor’s in hospitality from Cornell University; J.D. from Georgetown Law School.

Family: Single.

Occupation: Worked for D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) in policy and tax offices.

Key endorsements: Racine; The Washington Post editorial board; U.S. Sen. Richard Blumental (D-Conn.); D.C. shadow senator Michael D. Brown; D.C. Women in Politics.

Age: 46

Neighborhood: Burleith

Education: Bachelor’s in economics from Dartmouth College; master’s in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School.

Family: Married, toddler son.

Occupation: Former outreach consultant for D.C. Health Link; policy manager for Blue Cross Blue Shield Association.

Key endorsements: Former U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy; D.C. Voters for Animals.

Age: 32

Neighborhood: Kalorama

Education: Bachelor’s in anthropology from the University of Michigan; master’s in health policy and economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Family: Single.

Occupation: Business development executive for Kaiser Permanente; former consultant for Veterans Health Administration.