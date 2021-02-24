The mayor, 48, is the youngest, and the only sister.
“Mercia was loved immensely and will be missed greatly, as she joins the legion of angels who have gone home too soon due to the pandemic,” Bowser (D) wrote in a statement Wednesday afternoon. “I ask that you continue to keep those who have been lost or impacted by the pandemic and those who are working so hard to protect us from it in your thoughts and prayers.”
She thanked the staff at Washington Hospital Center who treated Mercia for coronavirus-related pneumonia, and said that her sister was retired from a career serving children, the elderly and people with behavioral disorders through Catholic Charities and the D.C. Office on Aging.
A graduate of Fisk University, Mercia was active at Israel Metropolitan CME church in the Petworth neighborhood, Bowser said. She was in high school when Muriel was born.
When Bowser first ran for mayor in 2014, a profile of her in The Washington Post recounted how Mercia gently teased her for following in the politically active footsteps of their father, Joe Bowser, from the time she was a child.
Mercia called Muriel “JB Jr.”
Early Wednesday, Bowser declared “A Day of Remembrance for Lives Lost to COVID-19” and encouraged houses of worship to honor the 1,000 dead at 6 p.m.
She said the grim milestone “was a reminder that this pandemic has forever changed families and communities. Even when the pandemic ends, for many, the pain and loss will still be there.”
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
Rebecca Tan contributed to this report.