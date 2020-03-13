Northam’s announcement that schools must cease to operate statewide came shortly after three public school systems in Northern Virginia — Arlington, Alexandria and Falls Church — said they would remain closed until mid-April. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said the District’s traditional public school would close and students would move to distance learning for the rest of the month.

All Maryland public schools will close from March 16 through 27, state officials announced Thursday.

As of Friday afternoon, the number of reported cases in the region hovered around 59, with more diagnoses expected. Reported cases nearly doubled overnight in Virginia, rising to 30. Maryland has reported 18 cases and the District has reported 11 cases, although their official tallies have shifted because of the locations where some patients live or were tested.



The Maryland House of Representatives gave initial approval for a bill that gives Gov. Larry Hogan (R) the authority to reduce the cost of testing for the virus.

Hospital doctors and administrators in Virginia who met with Northam, himself a pediatricitan, said they could use the state’s help accessing more testing kits and supplies.

Rhodes Ritenour, vice president for external and regulatory affairs for Bon Secours Health System, said he hoped the state could “ramp up” telemedicine, which is the ability to treat patients online.

Ritenour said that doctors in states that haven’t been hardhit might have the capacity to treat Virginia patients via telemedicine, but can’t do so now if they’re not licensed to practice in Virginia. If the federal government doesn’t ease regulations, he wondered if neighboring states could form a sort of compact to allow it.

He also suggested that medical supplies could be similarly shared among states.

“We’ve been working on it for a number of years actually,” Northam said in a gathering with reporters afterward. “But I think this is a good example of why telehealth and access to broadband for all Virginia is so important.

Concerns over the pandemic continued to halt daily life in the Washington region.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) raised the possibility of adjourning the 90-day legislative session early. The state house is already closed to visitors and public witnesses, as lawmakers race to finish work on hundreds of outstanding bills. Ferguson said the decision will be made on a “day by day” basis.

Montgomery District Judge Patricia Mitchell issued an order Friday morning stopping all evictions for 15 days in Montgomery County, the state’s most populous jurisdiction. Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large), who worked with the county’s sheriff to recommend the order, said it will help the county’s 300,000 tenants keep a roof over their heads as the state takes dramatic steps to curtail the spread of the virus.

In the District, the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum said it would close as of Saturday through at least March 29. The National Archives said it was closing its research rooms and presidential libraries because of the virus, also effective Saturday, until further notice

Bowser announced the closure of the District’s public library system as of Monday. The system has more than two dozen branches, which in addition to serving the general public are a valued oasis for residents without internet access, including the homeless.

Late Thursday night, Montgomery County Maryland, said it public libraries would close as well.

The District’s iconic Cherry Blossom Festival Parade, which was scheduled for April 4, has been canceled, organizers said. D.C. health officials recommended earlier this week that large gatherings be postponed in response to mounting concerns over the virus.

Meanwhile, residents stocked up on supplies, filling their carts with cases of bleach, paper towels, food and alcohol at a Costco off South Dakota Avenue. The store was so crowded that entry was temporarily denied to some customers.

A few helpful people pointed out likely parking spaces to wandering motorists.

One woman blamed President Trump for the situation.

Another blamed the devil. Another blamed fear of the unknown.