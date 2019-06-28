Customers watch a football game last year at a sports betting lounge in Atlantic City, N.J. The District has joined a handful of states that have legalized sports wagers in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision. (Wayne Parry/AP)

Businesses controlled by five individuals with ties to the D.C. government would receive up to $116 million over five years as part of a no-bid contract to run a newly approved sports gambling operation in the nation’s capital, according to confidential documents obtained by The Washington Post.

The estimated payments make up more than half the cost of the $215 million contract, which is to come before the D.C. Council for a vote in less than two weeks.

The channeling of such a large sum to a small circle of insiders — including $110 million for a single company headed by Emmanuel Bailey, a prominent Washington businessman who holds a stake in the city’s current lottery contract — could stoke further worries among some lawmakers who are questioning the deal.

The District’s chief financial officer had identified the businesses but declined to publicly release the amounts they would be paid or details about the work they would perform. But contracting plans obtained by The Post show the extent to which the city’s entrance into sports gambling could be a windfall for a handful of politically connected companies.

Among those that would benefit are a business owned by a former D.C. lottery official, a law firm that lobbied for the legalization of sports gambling and a marketing company that has worked on the political campaigns of Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and her protege, council member Brandon T. Todd (D-Ward 4).

Another one of the executives — now on track to receive $1.2 million to manage the District’s sports gambling data — oversaw a company that recently lost a contract to manage a city homeless shelter because of allegedly falsified documents.



This June 21, 2019 photo shows a gambler making bets at a William Hill kiosk inside the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, N.J. (Wayne Parry/AP)

The companies are local subcontractors for Intralot, the Greek lottery management firm that city officials earlier this year selected as the prime contractor for both the lottery and the nascent sports betting operation. In December the District joined a handful of states that legalized sports wagering in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision that authorized the practice nationwide.

But contract details obtained by The Post show that it is local companies — none of which have claimed any prior experience in the sports gambling industry — that will receive the bulk of the benefit from the contract, one of the largest the city has issued in recent years.

Of the $215 million that would be awarded to Intralot, nearly $120 million would be funneled directly to subcontractors. The amounts are upper limits on the city’s contract payments, and could be lower depending on how much revenue sports gambling generates. About 75 percent of the overall sum is related to sports betting, with the rest dedicated to the lottery, city officials say.

Intralot, which currently oversees the D.C. lottery, was chosen by District officials without a competitive bidding process — a move the chief financial officer urged in order to quickly roll out sports gambling and realize anticipated revenue it will create for the city.

Intralot officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

David Umansky, a spokesman for D.C. Chief Financial Officer Jeffrey S. DeWitt, declined to comment.

“We certainly cannot comment on documents that are not supposed to be public, that are proprietary and that contain corporate confidential information,” he said.

Beth Bresnahan, director of the D.C. Office of Lottery and Gaming, testified at a council hearing Wednesday that she did not know how the Greek gaming company had picked its subcontractors.

Bailey’s company, Vital Services Corporation, will be awarded up to $109.65 million to serve over five years as “operations manager for the lottery and sports betting contract,” according to the documents. Bailey sits on the boards of the D.C. Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Washington Urban League. Representatives of both organizations testified in favor of granting a sole-source contract to Intralot at the D.C. Council last year.

Bailey did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

Octane LLC — the marketing company run by Everett Hamilton, a friend of Bowser who managed communications for her 2014 mayoral campaign — would receive up to $3.5 million to provide “end to end digital marketing and advertising services for sports betting and online products.” Hamilton declined to comment.

Goldblatt Martin Pozen LLP would receive up to $300,000 for what the contract documents describe simply as “legal services.” The firm was paid $20,000 by one of Bailey’s companies to lobby council members last year and convince them to approve sports betting legislation.

Its managing partner, Thorn Pozen, was general counsel for a since-disbanded political action committee Bowser launched in 2015 to promote her agenda. Pozen is also chairman of the mayor’s constituent services fund and accompanied her on a trip to Israel this week.

Pozen did not immediately return calls Friday.

District Services Management will take in up to $1.2 million to “host primary data center and provide cloud services for sports betting system.” It is unclear where that operation will be located; the company lists as its business address a single-family home in Southeast Washington owned by Allieu Kamara, its chief executive.

Kamara also ran Life Deeds, which lost a city contract to manage a Ward 7 homeless shelter over after officials with the D.C. Department of Human Services said the company’s personnel records were falsified. The agency also suspended Life Deeds’s contract to manage the cases of 24 people living in subsidized housing.

Kamara, who did not immediately return calls for comment Friday, blamed a vendor for the problematic documents and previously said he planned to appeal the agency’s decision.

M. Jones Companies would receive up to $1.25 million for “lottery agent support, including equipment installation, retailer recruitment and warehouse staff augmentation and support,” the documents state. The firm is owned by Mark Jones, who served as a deputy director of the D.C. Lottery in the late 1990s and represented Ward 5 on the D.C. state board of education until this year.

Reached on his cell phone, Jones declined to discuss his involvement in the contract, referring questions to the CFO’s office and Intralot.

“I am a legitimate business person and I understand the industry. There’s nothing peculiar about any of this stuff,” Jones said. “But I don’t want to say something that my principals are not prepared to speak on and I have not gotten authorization.”

Another subcontracting deal would award up to $600,000 to SBC LLC, a shuttle bus company that would offer “vehicle fleet management services, commercial vehicle acquisition, disposition and storage services,” the documents state. Bresnahan testified Wednesday that the vans would be used to transport lottery machines that are being serviced.

SBC is listed as a “second tier” subcontractor, and it was not clear from contract documents whether its money would come out of the funds of the other subcontractors, which are all first tier. SBC’s chief executive, identified in the documents as Kianna Fowlkes, did not immediately return calls.

One subcontractor whose involvement in sports gambling was previously disclosed by the District’s chief financial officer is not listed in the documents obtained by The Post: Potomac Supply Company LLC. City records describe it as an office supply provider that was formed in March 2019. Bresnahan testified Wednesday that the company was responsible for producing “paper products” and betting slips that are “vital” to operations. Most of the sports betting revenue is expected to come from a mobile app and the lottery is transitioning to digital bets.

The firm’s principal is Northeast D.C. resident Okera Stewart, who has raised political donations for Council member Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5) and contributed to the campaign of McDuffie’s ally, Adrian Jordan, who ran for a school board seat representing Ward 5.

Reached on his cell phone Friday, Stewart said he could not immediately comment but would call back.

McDuffie said he has known Stewart for decades, but was not aware that Stewart was involved in Potomac Supply Company.

“I actually saw him the other day, but I didn’t know he had a contract,” McDuffie said in a phone interview. He also noted that Pozen was his campaign lawyer and that he knows Jones, who is politically active in Ward 5.

“The fact that I know people who have subcontracts on its face is not a reason for me to vote against the contract,” said McDuffie. “I’m a third generation Washingtonian. I have friends that I have developed over the years and supported me to run for office. I don’t know about this particular company you mentioned, but I know he’s been doing business before I’ve been elected.”

Since the proposed contract has been released, McDuffie says he hasn’t been lobbied or contacted by any of the subcontractors. He originally opposed the idea of awarding the contract without competitive bidding but he says he hasn’t made up his mind on whether to vote for contract on July 9.

“I haven’t had any information that has been presented to me about the contract that it would make me vote no,” McDuffie said.

The sports gambling legislation and Intralot contract were on the fast track after DeWitt, the chief financial officer, urged elected officials to beat neighboring Virginia and Maryland to the gaming market.

But those states did not ultimately advance sports gambling bills, and now some lawmakers appear to be struggling with buyer’s remorse. Some states that rushed into sports gambling have reaped only a fraction of the revenue they expected, and the chief financial officer has already lowered the District’s projected revenue from sports wagering over the next several years, citing delays to approval of the Intralot contract.

The sports gambling bill is also facing new scrutiny in light of the key role played in its passage by council member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2).

Evans, who introduced the bill and shepherded it through his finance and revenue committee, is now the subject of a federal probe into whether he improperly used his public office to benefit paying clients of a consulting business he owns. His Georgetown home was searched at dawn last week by federal agents.

Also last week, Evans announced that he would resign from the board of the Metro transit agency, which he previously chaired, after an investigation performed by an outside law firm for the agency found he had committed ethics violations.

