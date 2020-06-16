The Board of Elections sent absentee ballots to all 48,073 voters in Ward 2, Coll said — an attempt to prevent a repeat of the long lines at polling places two weeks ago during the District’s Democratic primary, when many voters who requested absentee ballots did not receive them and instead had to wait hours to vote in person.

AD

AD

Coll said getting so many ballots mailed was a major effort for an office not accustomed to conducting mostly mail elections, and some ballots weren’t mailed until Saturday.

Lawyer Brooke Pinto, whose primary victory two weeks ago means she’ll be the Democratic nominee for a full four-year term representing Ward 2 on the council, is expected to win the special election to finish out the last six months of Evans’ term as well.

Most of the candidates who lost the primary stopped campaigning to win the special election; one, John Fanning, sat outside the Judiciary Square voting center with Pinto on Tuesday to support her.

Wearing a hot pink dress to match her campaign’s theme color and a branded mask with her initials, Pinto said she will be eager to start work as a D.C. council member right away if she wins the special election. As the Democratic nominee, Pinto is likely to win November’s general election in the deeply blue District.

AD

AD

“We haven’t had representation since January in Ward 2,” she said, vowing to work first on increasing grants to small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

She said she also wants to participate in the council’s ongoing conversation about whether to reduce the D.C. police department’s budget, as Black Lives Matter protesters have advocated in recent weeks.

She said she looks forward to “implementing the important demands of the protests” and wants mental health workers and social workers to take over some of the jobs currently performed by police, but would not commit on Tuesday on whether she thinks the police budget should be smaller or the city should employ fewer officers.

AD

Unlike the June 2 primary, when hundreds of voters complained that they wanted to vote by mail but had to show up at a polling place in person because they didn’t get their ballots, the handful of voters who trickled through the Judiciary Square site — one of just two polling places open on Tuesday — said they preferred voting in person.

AD

Ariana Rodriguez, 33, said she waited five and a half hours to vote for Pinto in the primary. She took a chance voting in person again, assuming that the line would be much shorter for a basically uncontested special election — and this time, she was in and out in minutes.

Cheryl Hill said that she was inspired by a Smithsonian exhibit she saw on the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage, and wanted the feeling of voting at a polling place. While she was in the neighborhood, she also got a coronavirus test at the nearby city-run testing site. Voting took only minutes; the line to get a nasal swab test took her about an hour, she said.

AD

Hill said she received a mail-in ballot, but didn’t use it. “I’ll keep it as a souvenir,” she joked.

Ashley Le, 23, also said she prefers the feeling of voting in person. She supported Pinto in the primary.

AD

“I’m excited to have the first female council member” to represent Ward 2, she said. “Someone who’s not Jack Evans. I honestly don’t think he represented Ward 2. We have a lot of diversity.”

Le noted one of Pinto’s campaign pledges was to provide free menstrual products for women in need. “Things like that are something I would never see under a Jack Evans agenda,” she said.

Polls at Judiciary Square and at Hardy Middle School close at 8 p.m., and mail-in ballots will continue to be counted as long as they are postmarked by Tuesday.