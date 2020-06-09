Bowser’s left-leaning critics, who want her to defund the police department, slow gentrification and greatly expand housing for the poor, dismissed the renaming as an empty gesture. Others hailed her as a fresh voice of the anti-Trump resistance.

The Post spoke to Bowser in her city hall office for 30 minutes Monday as part of a profile that ran on the front page of Tuesday’s print edition.

She sat on a couch, several feet away from a reporter. She took off her red face mask for the interview. A book by Susan E. Rice, the former Obama administration official whom Bowser tapped to co-chair a task force on reopening the city after the coronavirus pandemic, was pulled from a stack that included books by former D.C. Marion Barry and former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg.

Here are key excerpts from the interview.

Is Bowser risking federal retaliation for the city?

Bowser’s decision to antagonize Trump did not come without risk.

Her administration is trying to secure Republican support for D.C. statehood and for more than $700 million in coronavirus relief funds. A Trump-allied lobbyist helping the D.C. government secure relief funds dropped the city as a client amid the escalating dispute.

But Bowser said she had to oppose the federal incursion into the streets of Washington no matter the consequences.

“Every anxiety you can imagine, or every concern you can possibly think of, I’ve had. At the end of the day, I had to do what’s morally right, legally right, and it turns out those things are also politically right,” said Bowser.

The mayor also suggested the city had little to lose from Republicans.

“Before any Black Lives Matter plaza, they already screwed us over on money,” she said. “And we already had to fight them off on riders. [Trump] already said that he doesn’t support statehood for Washington, D.C. for partisan reasons. They’ve already done all of those things to us. If you’re suggesting that if lying down and letting them moving the Army into the city would get us money, we don’t have any reason to think that would be the case.”

Bowser also said White House officials have no business criticizing her for doing what they would have done in her situation.

“One question I keep asking myself is, what did they think we were going to do? Say, ‘oh, okay?” Bowser said. “Anybody in the White House, especially the ones who’ve been in political life, know they would do exactly what I did. Fight back. They would have done exactly that.”

On calls to "Defund the Police"

Bowser quickly learned she’s not the only one who can use street art as a form of protest.

A day after city crews painted Black Lives Matter on 16th street, activists painted over the stars on the D.C. flag at the end of the phrase and added “defund the police,” spelling out “Black Lives Matter = Defund The Police.”

The city restored the stars but left the protest message alone. In the interview, Bowser gave demonstrators props for the idea.

“I thought it was what an activist’s job is to do, so I can’t fault an activist for making sure that their message is heard, and attaching it to a piece of art that is seen around the world is probably not a bad idea,” Bowser said. “Defacing the D.C. flag? Not so good.”

Bowser also said she did not think “defund the police” was as radical a concept as it appears on first blush.

“I do think I've listened fairly carefully over the last several days and it seems like the ‘defund police’ mantra is also nuanced,” said Bowser. “I don't think the slogan represents what a lot of people are calling for. I think a lot of people are calling for reform. I think ‘reform police’ may have been a better slogan, and I think that there are probably a lot of departments across this country that need that focus.”

Reforming the D.C. police department

Asked if she has rethought her administration's approach to policing because of the public demonstrations, Bowser largely defended her police department.

“I think about policing all the time in the District of Columbia. And public safety, you've heard me say, public safety and public schools have transformed this city,” said Bowser. “We have safer neighborhoods and better schools and more people wanting to live here, more businesses wanting to do business here

“I also know that the balance and relationship between community and police is always tenuous. You've probably heard me say this before, but we work very hard every day to make sure that balance is one we invest in.”

Asked if police in the nation’s capital treat black residents fairly, Bowser pointed to a favorable report from an independent monitor.

“Should they get better? Is there something for us to learn from the stop data? Yes, absolutely,” Bowser said, referring to city statistics showing African Americans are disproportionately stopped by police.

Bowser said one reform to policing she would like to implement is to make it tougher for fired officers to win back their jobs.

“The ability for us, for the mayor and the chief, to deal with the bad apple, more importantly to deal with somebody who killed somebody, we have our hands tied in some ways,” said Bowser. “We need to be able to have the power to have more immediate action to fire a police officer in a clear case of misconduct.”

On her political future

The office of D.C. mayor has no term limits, and whether Bowser will seek reelection in 2022 is one of the hottest questions in local politics. A poll last fall found a majority of Washingtonians would back her for a third term.

Asked how recent events affected her thinking on another mayoral term, Bowser groaned and chuckled. “We are not even through our second year!”

But asked if she has had enough after governing through a pandemic, a budget crunch and a showdown with White House, Bowser hinted she may seek a third term.

“I wouldn't say that. I would say the prospect of managing D.C.’s comeback from covid is energizing,” she said.

As Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden searches for a female running mate, some have floated Bowser’s name since she entered the national spotlight. But Bowser said she is not being vetted by the Biden campaign.

Asked if she would allow herself to be vetted, she gave the same response she had when asked if she would do so for Bloomberg, back when she endorsed him for the Democratic presidential nomination: