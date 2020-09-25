The arena will be open for early voting and on Election Day.
On Wednesday, Events D.C. President Greg O’Dell made the arena available as a vote center following a wave of criticism about the disparity. O’Dell previously had said the city-owned arena might be in use for another event around the time of the election.
“We are pleased EventsDC reversed its earlier decision and has made the ESA available to the DCBOE and the voters East of the River,” D. Michael Bennett, the city elections board chairman, said in a statement. “While we’ve had to shift some resources around to make this happen, it will not impact voting opportunities in any way and in fact, we believe, will make it easier for voters to easily and safely cast their ballots.”
The availability of the arena means there will not be a voting site at the Barry Farm Recreation center, also in Ward 8.