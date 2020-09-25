The Entertainment and Sports Arena will be a voting supercenter in the District, the city’s elections board said Friday — granting neighborhoods east of the Anacostia River a large-scale location to cast their ballots in the upcoming election.

The Washington Mystics’ home court will join Capital One Arena, Nationals Park, Dock 5 at Union Market, the Omni Shoreham Hotel and the University of District of Columbia as super vote centers following a report in The Washington Post’s that there was no such venue in Wards 7 and 8.

The arena will be open for early voting and on Election Day.

On Wednesday, Events D.C. President Greg O’Dell made the arena available as a vote center following a wave of criticism about the disparity. O’Dell previously had said the city-owned arena might be in use for another event around the time of the election.

“We are pleased EventsDC reversed its earlier decision and has made the ESA available to the DCBOE and the voters East of the River,” D. Michael Bennett, the city elections board chairman, said in a statement. “While we’ve had to shift some resources around to make this happen, it will not impact voting opportunities in any way and in fact, we believe, will make it easier for voters to easily and safely cast their ballots.”

The availability of the arena means there will not be a voting site at the Barry Farm Recreation center, also in Ward 8.