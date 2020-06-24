The section of 16th Street NW that Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza almost three weeks ago has been a site of celebration for protesters, with crowds gathering daily to sing, dance, sermonize, share food and supplies, take pictures and make art.

But after melees on Monday in Lafayette Square, where protesters attempted to topple a statue of President Andrew Jackson and were stopped by police, the city has cracked down and the atmosphere has changed.

On Wednesday, the plaza was subdued. Police patrolled the area while a small number of protesters sat on a jersey barrier holding signs that said “Black lives matter” and “Stop police brutality.”

Yards away, about a dozen D.C. police officers stood in loose formation, dressed in typical uniforms — not the riot gear some had worn the previous night. Most visitors to the plaza appeared to be onlookers, rather than protesters.

They took pictures of murals and the chalked-over Black Lives Matter message painted on the street, which has been covered in messages like “Defund Bowser” and “People over property,” and shopped at T-shirt stands across from the shuttered restaurant Mirabelle.

Police, meanwhile, have erected concrete barricades on either end of 16th Street between H and I Streets NW. A handful were patrolling the area, while many more officers were waiting in the wings at McPherson Square and on adjacent corners.

On Tuesday, police had removed tents after demonstrators spent the night in an area they called the Black House Autonomous Zone, modeled on the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone in Seattle where police allowed demonstrators to camp unimpeded until violence broke out.

That night, the National Park Service re-erected fences that had been taken down along H Street NW bordering Lafayette Square.

Around 10:30 p.m., other workers put up fencing fortified with concrete blocks on Black Lives Matter Plaza outside St. John’s Episcopal Church at the behest of the D.C. government.

Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Kevin Donahue said the government decided to erect the fence to protect the church and other nearby buildings, some of which were damaged in the early days of the unrest.

“The District of Columbia Government coordinated the fence on the public space around St John’s Episcopal Church to protect the buildings from any further damage,” Donahue said in a statement. “We will continue to be in communication with the immediate neighbors of the site to minimize any inconvenience.”

Just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a group of young men carried a ladder to the traffic light and covered the Black Lives Matter Plaza sign with black spray paint. They hung an American flag on the pole and set it on fire as the crowd cheered. Other protesters set off fireworks.

Police said one 37-year-old man who was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with discharging a fire extinguisher at a police officer was released after a court hearing and then apparently returned to the demonstrations and was arrested again Tuesday.

On his second arrest, police charged the man with arson, possession of a molotov cocktail and destruction of property.

His attorney declined to comment on Wednesday.

Police said two people were arrested Tuesday after trying to scale a fence with a chair and a ladder.

Another man who was arrested, police said, taunted a line of police officers on H Street NW and then threatened to hit them with a chair.

Two officers were injured Tuesday night and four were injured Monday night, one seriously enough to be taken to the hospital, police said.

The D.C. Council passed a law earlier this month to prohibit police from using chemical irritants to break up constitutionally protected demonstrations, but Bowser — who expressed concern that the sweeping emergency legislation was considered too quickly — has not yet signed the bill.

After police used irritants this week, Council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) pressed Bowser to sign the law.

Police officials say they use irritants only when demonstrations become violent or destructive. This week, they used them when demonstrators tried to topple the Jackson statue.

In all, D.C. and U.S. Park Police have made at least a dozen arrests since Monday. Park Police did not respond to an inquiry about whether they made any arrests Wednesday.

D.C. police have arrested 443 people on various charges since demonstrations began May 30, including 289 people arrested the night of June 1 or the morning of June 2.

Many were charged with violating the curfew that Bowser imposed in the early days of demonstrations; some of those charges have since been dropped.

Nearly half of those arrested are from the District, and another 42 percent are from Maryland and Virginia. Police said 23 arrestees have reported injuries to law enforcement since the protests began.

Several demonstrators have told reporters they were assaulted or injured in police actions Monday or Tuesday, but D.C. police said they were not immediately aware of any such incidents on those days. Park Police did not respond to requests for comment.