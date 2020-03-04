But local groups who have been working on legislation to eliminate criminal penalties for prostitution told the national organization to stay out.

They objected to the group’s predominantly white and cisgender leadership, arguing that black, Latina and transgender women bear the brunt of anti-prostitution laws. They also did not want to partner with an organization co-founded by a man accused of sexual misconduct during his time as a marijuana advocate.

“We know that this ballot initiative can be won, but we cannot and do not want to do it when local activists are not interested in collaborating with our organization,” Decriminalize Sex Work said in a statement. “Divided in this way, we all lose. So, we are discontinuing our efforts to decriminalize sex work in the nation’s capital.”

Other sex worker activists said D.C. advocates should be willing to work with the national organization because it offered money the movement has long lacked.

Decriminalize Sex Work said it would offer $100,000 for a local D.C. group to spearhead a voter initiative in 2022, citing internal polling that showed that a measure could pass.

The group had also defended its political director, Rob Kampia, from complaints that he should not be involved in the organization because of allegations that he made lewd comments about women and had consensual relationships with female subordinates while leading the Marijuana Policy Project.

Female employees of Decriminalize Sex Work said Kampia’s role was limited to fundraising and that his contacts with libertarian donors were valuable for the movement.

Tamika Spellman, a local sex work activist, said those arguments were patronizing and that she was not interested in the group’s offer of $100,000, which is not enough for a citywide ballot measure campaign.

“The way that they forced themselves into D.C. just rings so true of abusive behavior by white men with money,” Spellman said. “Our years of experience of living this life and boots on the ground here locally gives us authority to say we know better than you.”

Kampia previously told The Washington Post that he regretted that his past conduct was interfering with his organization’s mission. He also said he thought the measure could pass even with local activists opposed, and drew some criticism after telling The Post that he prefers sexual encounters with sex workers because “it’s safer for me to do that, politically.”

The D.C. Council held a 14-hour hearing on legislation to decriminalize sex work in the fall. But the bill stalled without enough support to hold a committee vote.

