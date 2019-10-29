Both positions were left vacant after D.C. Council Member Jack Evans (D-Ward 2) and Corbett Price resigned their seats.

Evans, who chaired the Metro board for several years, resigned over the summer after the disclosure of a legal memo that said he “knowingly” violated ethics rules by using his position to help friends and private consulting clients.

Price later resigned amid demands for his ouster for trying to conceal the ethics violation by Evans.

Gidigbi, a Ward 8 resident, is an executive for the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental group. She spent three years at the U.S. Department of Transportation during the second term of President Barack Obama and was involved in Hurricane Sandy recovery efforts in New Jersey.

Mendelson said he chose Gidigbi because she uses the public transportation system and is sensitive to how technology is reshaping transportation.

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has nominated Lucinda Babers, a deputy mayor for infrastructure, to replace Price on the board.

But Mendelson has been frosty to that pick, and he says he’s told the mayor he’s still looking for alternatives with more experience using Metro and a background in urban transit systems.

The full 13-member D.C. Council must approve the city’s representatives on the Metro board.

