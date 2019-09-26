Clerks check odds at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City. The D.C. Council has awarded a major no-bid contract to Greek gaming company Intralot to bring sports betting to the District. (Wayne Parry/AP)

A D.C. Superior Court judge issued a temporary restraining order Thursday to block the District from moving forward on a controversial contract with a Greek gaming company to manage its planned foray into online sports betting.

A lawsuit filed by Dylan Carragher, a D.C. resident and the founder of a sports betting technology business, argued that the $215 million contract with Intralot violates federal law because District officials awarded it without competitive bidding.

Earlier this year, the D.C. Council narrowly voted to suspend competitive bidding rules and allow Intralot, which already held the contract to operate the D.C. Lottery, to continue running the lottery and manage online sports gambling and related services as well.

The lawsuit says that by suspending competitive bidding rules for the contract, District officials violated the federal Home Rule Act, which established local government in the capital.

The D.C. Lottery falls under the purview of the District’s chief financial officer, Jeffrey DeWitt. The lawsuit says that under the Home Rule Act, the CFO’s office must follow D.C. procurement laws, which call for competitive bidding.

In his legal challenge, Carragher said his business was not afforded an opportunity to compete for the contract. He also said as a taxpayer, he was harmed by the District’s decision to circumvent competitive bidding, eliminating the possibility of securing a better deal for taxpayers.

Judge Joan Zeldon said in her ruling that there was a “substantial likelihood” that Carragher would succeed in demonstrating that the city violated the Home Rule Act.

Carragher’s lawyer, Donald Temple, successfully represented a D.C. contracting officer in a whistleblower lawsuit over his firing and the award of the city’s lottery contract a decade ago. The former contracting officer, Eric W. Payne, said he was terminated for refusing to yield to pressure to cancel a contract won by Intralot and a local partner.

The contract ultimately was rebid and awarded to Intralot. A federal jury found that Payne was wrongfully fired for objecting to the contract. In 2017, officials reached a $3.53 million settlement with him.

Against the backdrop of the Payne lawsuit, according to Temple’s latest suit, city officials decided “to circumvent the competitive contract procurement process altogether.”

The restraining order is good for two weeks; the court has ordered the parties to appear Oct. 1 for a hearing on Carragher’s motion for a preliminary injunction.

This story is developing and will be updated.

