“I’ve become very committed, very focused on improving our public education system,” he said. “I want to continue doing that, because that problem has not been solved.”
As chairman, Mendelson wields control over much of the working of the council, including amending the budget, setting the legislative agenda and assigning lawmakers to committees. This year, he dissolved the stand-alone education committee, bringing schools under the purview of the Committee of the Whole, which he chairs.
Mendelson handily defeated his 2018 primary challenger Ed Lazere, who argued he would be a more progressive leader. The chairman, who boasts of being a careful custodian of the city’s finances rather than a tax-and-spend advocate, did not have a Republican opponent in the general election.
The District’s 2022 election field is still shaping up. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) is widely expected to run for a third term. Local lawyer Ryan Jones has announced his intention to run for attorney general. Incumbent Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) filed candidacy papers but has also said he might not seek a third term.
No other council members whose terms expire in 2022 — Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1), Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), Kenyan R. McDuffie (D-Ward 5), Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), Anita Bonds (D-At Large) and Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) — so far have filed to run again.