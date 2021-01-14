D.C. election workers were promised $100 per shift during the early voting period and $250 for volunteering on Election Day, Miller said, distributed in two separate checks.

While the majority of workers have received their payments, hundreds of people affected by the delay have only received part of what they were owed. In some cases, the workers haven’t gotten any money at all.

Local election officials and workers have called the lag distressing after people risked exposure to the novel coronavirus to staff the polls, and at a time when many residents have lost jobs because of the pandemic and are relying on supplemental income to make ends meet.

“Our election workers are in need of their money, they put their life on the line for this election,” Miller said. “Their checks were promised to them between four to six weeks after the election — it’s been 10 weeks.”

In recent days, the Elections Board has been flooded with messages from frustrated poll workers seeking clarity on when they’ll get paid. Some told elections officials they have had their cellphones cut off because of overdue bills.

Heidi Case, a 60-year-old who lives in Shaw, said she received a $700 check in mid-December for working all seven days during the early voting period at Capital One Arena. But she’s still owed $250 for volunteering on Election Day.

On Wednesday, the Board of Elections told her the payment may need to be reissued because of a “glitch” — in which case the check would be delayed at least two to three more weeks.

Case, who is retired, says she has worked every primary and general election for the past 12 years. She needs the extra money to get by.

“Luckily the food stamps came through the day before Christmas, that really helped me to get through while I’m waiting for the check,” Case said. She said she told the elections board, “ ‘You don’t have to mail it, I will go somewhere to pick it up if I have to — I have a wheelchair — but I need this money.’ ”

But an Elections Board representative stressed to the Case that payments were not issued by their office and that there was no immediate alternative.

D.C. Council member Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), whose committee oversees the Board of Elections, said his office has struggled to provide answers to people seeking clarity on the delays. Allen remains confused about why it’s taken the checks so long to arrive.

“These may be relatively small payments, but for the people who worked the polls, especially those struggling to make ends meet, a couple hundred bucks is food on the table,” Allen said. “If it’s taking a long time, what are we doing to contact the post office and expedite things as much as we can?”

David Umansky, a spokesman for the chief financial officer, confirmed Thursday that the delayed checks were mailed out Dec. 11 and have been “trickling in” the past week. He said 350 of the 2,400 checks have been cleared so far, beginning Jan. 8.

Umansky said the majority of the remaining checks for election workers — averaging about $250 and mailed on Dec. 4 and Dec. 17 — have been cashed. Beginning Friday, he said, the office will tell residents they can email his office at 2020pollworkers@dc.gov to request replacement checks if theirs have not arrived.

“People don’t want to wait, so we’re going to make it possible to get the checks faster. We have no idea what the delay is,” Umansky said. “Hopefully it’ll break loose and everyone will receive their checks by Saturday. If they don’t, they should start using the email.”

For Case, a new concern has emerged: If her initial check arrives in the coming days, she won’t be able to cash it, because she’s already requested a new one.

“I couldn’t get from them if the check had really be seen sent. If I knew for sure, I probably would’ve waited rather than starting over,” Case said.

Despite the delayed payment, however, she still plans to be an election worker again in 2022.