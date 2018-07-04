Prince George’s County detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a man early Wednesday in Langley Park.

Just after 3 a.m., police officers responding to a call about a shooting in the 8300 block of 14th Avenue found the man “suffering from gunshot wounds,” according to a tweet posted by the Prince George’s police department.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives ask that anyone with information about the shooting call 1-866-411-TIPS.