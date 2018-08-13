

D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) addresses the More For Housing Now rally at the Foundry United Methodist Church in Washington on last year. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

S. Kathryn Allen outraised Silverman by almost $20,000 from June 11 to Aug. 10. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

A challenger backed by the city’s business community has outraised D.C. Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) in the latest campaign finance period, new filings show.

S. Kathryn Allen, an insurance agent and former banking commissioner, raised almost $51,000 from June 11 to Aug. 10 to Silverman’s nearly $32,000.

But Silverman, a former Washington Post reporter and analyst at the D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute, has a bigger campaign war chest because of earlier fundraising and Allen’s late entry into the race. She had $80,000 in the bank heading into the weekend, compared with Allen’s $48,000.

With Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) facing nominal competition in November for a second term, the Silverman-Allen contest for a citywide seat is shaping up to be the most competitive of the general election.

The field for the seat held by Silverman also includes independents Rustin Lewis, who raised $3,100 in the latest period and had $6,600 in cash on hand, and Dionne Reeder, who is in the red after loaning her campaign $6,900 and reporting $4,500 in the bank. Republican Ralph J. Chittams Sr., Libertarian Denise Hicks and Statehood Green Party candidate David Schwartzman reported little or no campaign fundraising.

Council member Anita Bonds (D-At Large) is also running for reelection. She handily defeated two challengers in the June primary and reported $54,000 on hand.

Voters will be asked to choose candidates for the two at-large seats — but only one can be a Democrat.

Allen is a favorite of the business community and has been critical of Silverman’s progressive politics, including an effort to tax businesses to fund a paid-family-leave program. Allen’s campaign is co-chaired by former mayor Anthony Williams (D) and former council member David Catania (I).

A number of high-profile Washingtonian business people donated to Allen’s campaign, including developer Douglas Jemal, mega-lobbyist William Jarvis and parking magnate Russell Lindner.

In all, 60 people and companies have donated the maximum $1,000 to Allen.

Silverman, who chairs the council’s labor and workforce development committee, accepts campaign contributions only from individuals and relies heavily on small donations.

To date, Silverman’s campaign has attracted 488 small donors (who gave $250 or less) to Allen’s 115. She received maximum donations from 34 people, including Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) and former Clinton administration budget official Alice Rivlin.