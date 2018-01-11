United Medical Center in Southeast Washington is the only public hospital operated by the District. (Salwan Georges/The Washington Post)

Leaders at D.C.’s only public hospital were planning to close the facility’s nursery and delivery rooms before those units were shut down because of safety problems by District regulators, confidential documents obtained by The Washington Post show.

The documents show that the consultants running the hospital prepared a proposal to close United Medical Center’s obstetrics ward, citing both its drain on hospital finances and concerns about the quality of care provided to patients. The proposal was submitted via email on Aug. 6 to LaRuby May, the hospital board chairwoman appointed by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D).

The previously undisclosed plans shed new light on the closure of the ward, which left a wide swathe of the nation’s capital east of the Anacostia River without a hospital for women to give birth or receive prenatal care. The decision surprised and upset maternal-health advocates and community activists in Southeast Washington, where infant mortality is more than double the national rate.

LaQuandra S. Nesbitt, director of the D.C. Department of Health, ordered the hospital to close its obstetrics unit on Aug. 7, citing medical errors that included the failure to adequately protect a newborn from contracting HIV and the treatment of a pregnant woman who died — and gave birth to a brain-dead infant who died days later — after spending about six hours in the emergency department without proper monitoring.

In December, after leaving the nursery and delivery rooms inactive for more than four months, the hospital board voted to close them permanently.

[A pregnant woman went to the ‘hospital from hell.’ Six hours later she was dead.]

Former employees of the unit have told the Washington Post that plans were already in the works to eliminate obstetric services before regulators acted. They say hospital managers for months had not devoted adequate staff or resources to the nursery and delivery rooms, creating conditions that potentially put patients at risk.

In previous statements and public testimony before the D.C. Council, hospital officials have said they were caught off guard by regulators’ shutdown of the nursery and delivery rooms and suggested it was possible the facilities would reopen.

However, in an email sent the day before Nesbitt formally notified hospital leaders of the closure, David Boucree -- who worked for the consulting firm running the hospital -- sent May a board resolution to close the obstetrics unit as well as a transition plan for smoothly eliminating the service and an explanatory “executive summary” that highlighted the unit’s declining number of deliveries and spiking liability costs.

“The steady decline in volume and the correlation between volumes and quality outcomes of care, coupled with the reality that providing for the liability coverage for this high-risk specialty has increased over 200 percent in the last five years, require that [the] Board of Directors to take action regarding the quality of care regarding the availability of our existing maternity services,” the summary states.

It continues, “Additionally, and arguably most importantly, several recent events related to quality patient care has necessitated hospital leaders and the Board of Directors to take action regarding the continuation of these services.”

The accompanying board resolution states that “it is necessary to immediately suspend all services currently provided obstetrical patients” at UMC.

[At D.C.’s only public hospital, consultants’ fees mount — along with trouble]

In addition to May, Boucree’s email was sent to two outside lawyers for the hospital and several other officials with the consulting firm Veritas of Washington, which has managed the hospital since 2016. They were Corbett Price, the company’s executive chairman; Chrystie Boucree, the firm’s owner, Price’s wife and David Boucree’s cousin; and Luis Hernandez, a Veritas employee and UMC’s chief executive.

It is unclear how long the plans outlined in the email and documents had been pending, what became of the proposed board resolution or what “recent events” involving patients the summary referred to. Board members never publicly discussed the plans before regulators shut down obstetric services.

Health department spokesman Tom Lalley said Nesbitt did not communicate to any hospital officials or board members that a closure of the obstetrics unit was imminent or urge them to close the ward voluntarily.

May declined through a spokesman to comment on the documents.

“United Medical Center does not have a comment because this is privileged and confidential information, and the property of United Medical Center only,” hospital board secretary Mike Austin said in an email responding to questions submitted to May.

Veritas declined to comment through a spokeswoman. In November, the D.C. Council voted not to extend the consulting firm’s $300,000-per-month contract, citing concerns about patient safety and allegations of mismanagement. The consultants are expected to exit the hospital by the end of this month.

David Boucree no longer works at the firm, spokeswoman Jennifer Devlin said.

[Nursery and delivery rooms at United Medical Center will not reopen]

D.C. Council member and health committee chairman Vincent C. Gray (D-Ward 7) said the documents shared among Veritas consultants and May called into question statements that hospital officials made at a September public hearing on the closing of UMC’s nursery and delivery rooms.

At that hearing, David Boucree did not mention independent plans by the hospital to eliminate those services and said regulators’ closure of the obstetrics ward took him by surprise.

“You didn’t know something was coming?” Gray asked.

“No, I did not,” Boucree said.

“It’s pretty obvious that they were very disingenuous with us,” Gray said this week. “At the very least, they did not reveal that they already had had internal discussions about shutting down the obstetrics services.”

Wala Blegay, a staff attorney at the D.C. Nurses Association, said members of the union suspected plans to close the obstetrics ward were already in motion when regulators shut down obstetrics.

However, Blegay said human-resources officials at the hospital assured her that was not happening, and that after the shutdown, hospital managers told her in meetings that the situation had been forced on them.

“They said it was not their fault it closed, but it was because of the Department of Health,” Blegay said.