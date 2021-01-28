Bowser appointed Christopher Geldart as acting deputy mayor for public safety and justice. Geldart was director of the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency from 2012 to 2017 and has directed the Department of Public Works since 2019. For the past year, he has led parts of the city’s coronavirus response operations, including managing the city’s public testing sites.

Deputy Chief Medical Examiner Francisco J. Diaz will replace Mitchell as acting chief medical examiner.

“This is an opportunity for me to move into the academic side of medicine and to pour into the hundreds of medical students that will be coming through those doors,” Mitchell said.

The new gun-violence-prevention director is Linda Harllee Harper, who most recently served as senior deputy director at the Department of Youth Rehabilitative Services. She and agency head Clinton Lacey co-hosted a radio program and podcast about restorative juvenile justice titled “Led by Love.”

In her new role, she’ll be tasked with “strategic development, review and implementation of our gun-violence-prevention efforts,” Bowser said.

Other mayoral appointments announced Thursday include Christine Davis, who was named interim director of the Department of Public Works after serving as its general counsel since 2001. Bowser also appointed Kevin Donahue city administrator — a role he has held on an interim basis since August, in which he oversees the city’s day-to-day operations.

Bowser said that Emile C. Thompson, a principal member on the D.C. Water board of directors since 2016, would become commissioner for the D.C. Public Service Commission.

Lamont Atkins, who became the director of the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs in 2019 after serving as chief of staff in that office, will also leave city government for a new role, Bowser said. No replacement was announced Thursday.

The appointments of Diaz, Geldart and Thompson will require confirmation by the D.C. Council.

At the news conference, Geldart was asked how he will address the “justice” portion of his new title, and for his views on racial equity, in light of the social justice protests and calls for reform and accountability that have unfolded in the city and across the country in recent months.

Geldart answered by saying that Mitchell and acting D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III have put a strong infrastructure in place for him to build on.

“I think we’ve got a good team around this now,” he said, before adding that officials need to make sure “we still do the job we need to do for safety, as well as . . . looking at all that has happened over the last year, and ensuring we have justice in that as well.”