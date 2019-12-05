A lawyer for Evans had challenged more than 2,000 signatures on the recall petitions as apparent forgeries or improper.

Adam Eidinger, a local activist who led the recall effort, said he disagreed with the board’s decision and would review its conclusions over the coming days.

The recall efforts were effectively rendered moot this week when Evans’s colleagues unanimously agreed to recommend expelling him from the council. The action comes in response to a series of investigations that found Evans used his public office to assist businesses that paid him hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting fees.

Barring any lawmakers changing their minds, Evans is set to be formally removed from the body in the coming weeks. Eidinger said earlier this week he could continue the recall efforts in the event that the council did not follow through on expulsion.

Evans has not commented on the vote to expel him, and a spokesman said he was unlikely to comment on Thursday.

