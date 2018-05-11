Roughly a third of students who claim D.C. residency at Duke Ellington School of the Arts actually live outside the city, an investigation has concluded. (Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post)

At least 150 students — more than a quarter of the student body — at Duke Ellington School of the Arts, one of D.C.’s most desirable public schools, do not appear to live in the city and are not paying tuition required of nonresident students, an internal investigation has concluded.

The students’ cases have been forwarded to the D.C. Office of Attorney General, which handles residency fraud, according to city officials with knowledge of the findings.

Another 50 students have been flagged for less clear-cut residency problems and are being further scrutinized by the D.C. Office of the State Superintendent of Education, officials said.

The findings, which have been forwarded to the mayor’s office for action, come amid intensifying distrust of D.C.’s public schools and could lead to permanent changes at one of the system’s most celebrated campuses.

Established in 1974 with a mission of providing a free, first-class arts education to children in the nation’s capital, the school has a list of celebrity alumni that includes comedian Dave Chappelle. The city recently poured more than $170 million into renovating the Ellington campus, a project that went $100 million over budget.

There were 566 students attending Ellington at the time of the most recent enrollment audit, released in February. Of those, 492 attend free, asserting they live within the city. The remaining students acknowledge living in Maryland or Virginia and have agreed to pay about $12,000 annually in tuition, as required by District law.

The recently concluded probe is focused on students whose parents claim to live in the District while actually living elsewhere, thus avoiding the fees.

It is not clear whether the students whose cases have been forwarded to the attorney general’s office will be allowed to remain at the school or return next year. But the investigation findings threaten a large segment of the school’s families with expensive litigation and potentially substantial fines.

“Today’s report not only confirms the stunning depth of residency fraud at Duke Ellington, but also that the previous two chancellors had repeatedly lied to the committee and the council about how profound this problem is,” said D.C. Council member David Grosso (I-At Large), who chairs the education committee.

“I continue to grow frustrated with the lack of transparency from D.C. Public Schools and the executive and this is the latest blow to their credibility,” Grosso said.

Grosso noted that another 90 cases of potential residency fraud in other D.C. public schools have been referred to the attorney general this year.

Under District law, the city can seek triple damages against those who commit school residency fraud. Just this week, the attorney general announced residency lawsuits against two families for a combined sum of more than $800,000.

In February, The Washington Post reported on the existence of the investigation, which is being handled by the state superintendent’s office, the city’s oversight agency for traditional public schools like Ellington and public charter schools.

Preliminary findings from the probe, which began in October, were shared in December at a meeting among officials in the state superintendent’s and attorney general’s office. At that meeting, officials learned that more than half of an initial sample of 100 student files reviewed had suspicious claims of D.C. residency.

Shortly after that, a lawyer in the state superintendent’s office told those handling the investigation in that office to “take your time” because of the risk of negative publicity during a mayoral election year, officials told The Post in February.

On the day The Post published its story, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and State Superintendent of Education Hanseul Kang, whom Bowser appointed in 2015, held a news conference confirming an investigation but declining to provide details.

Kang said she was unaware any employees in her office had been directed to delay the probe and said any such action would be “absolutely not acceptable.” She said she planned to investigate the allegation.

Recent scrutiny has revealed broader problems in the school system’s ability to ensure that taxpayer-funded schools are reserved for D.C. residents. A single full-time investigator handles residency investigations for a school system of 92,000 students.

An audit released last month by the D.C. inspector general found lax enforcement of residency rules. The state superintendent’s office, which is supposed to enforce those rules, failed to collect nonresident tuition from many families and allowed nonresident students to remain in school even after their parents defaulted on payments, the audit found.

Kang has said that her office has been working to improve its handling of student residency and is hiring two new investigators. The mayor has also set aside an additional $300,000 in the agency’s budget next year for tracking residency.

But she has also said a balance must be struck so that students who may have problems providing residency documentation because of homelessness or other unstable family situations are not excluded from the schools.