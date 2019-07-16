Republican members of Congress have asked the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority to provide records relating to its ethics investigation of former board chair Jack Evans.

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) and Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), who are the ranking members of committees that oversee the District and the regional transit agency, requested the documents in a Tuesday letter to Metro board chairman Paul Smedberg.

[Read the letter here]

Evans, a Ward 2 Democrat and the District’s longest serving D.C. council member, resigned from the Metro board after disclosures that an outside firm hired to investigate his conduct found a pattern of ethics violations. The transit agency’s ethics committee found he failed to disclose a conflict of interest.

Metro originally declined to disclose the results of the probe of Evans. The agencyhired an outside law firm to investigate Evans after The Washington Post reported that Evans offered to use his influence and connections as a lawmaker and chairman of the Metro in job pitches he sent to local law firms.

The Post obtained a confidential summary of the Metro probe, which contradicted assertions by Evans and his lawyer that the transit agency’s ethics committee did not find any violations.

The letter from Meadows and Jordan seeks records related to the investigation, including interview transcripts and underlying evidence, and documents related to the decision to not produce extensive writing findings.

Metro officials also gave conflicting information about the existence of a written report or other records relating to their investigation.

“The apparent lack of documentation about the investigation raises questions about whether this effort was a genuine one, or simply a whitewash,” Jordan and Meadows wrote in their letter, which was obtained by The Post.

Since Republicans do not control the U.S. House, they lack subpoena power.

Evans is the target of investigation by a federal grand jury, which has been examining his actions as a public official and his private business dealings. The D.C. Council recently stripped him of a committee chairmanship and retained a law firm to investigate his conduct as a lawmaker.

The letter suggests Meadows and Jordan may cite the scandal as an argument against D.C. statehood. “We write to request more information about the conduct of former Chair Evans, who had said that D.C. has “pulled (its) act together” and is ready to become a state.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

