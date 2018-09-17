They’re not giving up.

The group of Washington residents trying to strip the Trump International Hotel of its liquor license said Monday that the city’s liquor board made a mistake last week when it declined to review their case. They argue President Trump is violating D.C. law because he does not have the “good character” required of liquor license holders.

The D.C. Alcoholic Beverage Control Board cited a technicality in its decision, noting that the character of liquor license owners is not reviewed at will, but when liquor licenses are issued, transferred or renewed.

But a lawyer for the residents says that on at least one other occasion, the liquor board held an at hearing outside of those specified times to review the license of someone accused of violating a different provision of the same statute.

“If your position is allowed to stand, you will be treating the hotel’s owner, Donald J. Trump, as if he were above the law,” Joshua Levy, the attorney who filed the complaint on behalf of seven residents, wrote in a letter to the board. “We are sure that is not your intention, but it is certainly what you are doing.”

In 2010, the liquor board held a hearing when a convenience store owner in Southeast D.C. was charged with failed to have a board-licensed manager, among other things. Like the “good character” clause, having a board-licensed manager is one of the requirements outlined in D.C. Code 25–301.

Levy requested in the letter that the board “act immediately.”

“Imagine if Mr. Trump were to act on his statement about shooting someone on Fifth Avenue,” he wrote. “Under the logic of your letter, the board would have to wait seven or eight months for the license to come up for renewal before reaching the merits about a complaint.”

The residents who are behind the complaint include three ministers, two retired judges and two rabbis. They are part of a group called “Make Integrity Great Again,” which is backed by Jerry Hirsch, an Arizona Republican who practiced law and ran real estate and technology companies before becoming a philanthropist.