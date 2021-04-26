Jones said he wants to build off work done by Racine — the city’s first elected attorney general — to target scammers and price gougers, especially those who have taken advantage of residents during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The law can be used to create equity if you’re going after the right people through the courts and you’re writing legislation to overcome disparities,” he said. “We need to be aggressive on getting ahead of these fraudulent acts.”

Jones also said he would focus on national events that impact people who live in the city, such as police shootings that lead to civil unrest in the District.

“There are opportunities to use civil action to pursue [charges] against these bad actors for intentional infliction of emotional harm for D.C. residents,” he said. “There’s a real desire to see social change. We can start pursuing justice in an aggressive way that we haven’t in the past.”

Jones said he wants to create a program that pairs citizens with private law firms that can handle matters that are outside the scope of the Office of the Attorney General. Such a program would help clear backlogs caused by the pandemic while granting more people access to the court system, he said.

Racine, who could not immediately be reached for comment late Monday, filed paperwork in 2020 to run for a third term as attorney general, telling The Washington Post at the time that he also was not ruling out a run for mayor.

Last month, journalist Tom Sherwood reported that Racine, speaking at an online appearance for the University of the District of Columbia, said he was “leaning against” another term.