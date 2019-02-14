A patient’s brutal attack on a nurse at a D.C. government psychiatric hospital has renewed calls for increased security at the facility, with staff and union representatives saying hospital managers have been slow to respond to repeated requests for safer working conditions.

The Jan. 13 incident at St. Elizabeths Hospital in Southeast Washington — disclosed this week at a routine oversight hearing by the D.C. Council’s Health Committee — left a 71-year-old nurse with a badly beaten face and two fractured ribs after a male patient escaped from his restraints and clubbed her repeatedly with a telephone.

The nurse, Lateefat Ayodeji-Coker, said the attack would not have been possible if hospital officials had installed security barriers at nursing stations, a measure the staff has been urging for years. “It could have been prevented,” she said.

Mark J. Chastang, the hospital’s chief executive, said in an interview that plans to fortify the nurses’ stations were underway before the attack occurred and that the improvements should be complete at some point over the next 120 days. “We’re very sorry it happened,” he said of the assault.

Once the site of a sprawling 19th-century psychiatric hospital, St. Elizabeths today is a 292-bed hospital for the mentally ill run by the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health. More than half its patients are criminal defendants with mental-health problems, including some awaiting evaluations for competency to stand trial and others found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Ayodeji-Coker said she was at the nurse station shortly before 7 p.m. when her assailant — whom she identified as a man in his 20s facing criminal charges — broke loose from a bed on which his arms and legs had been restrained. She said he leaped over the nurses’ desk, picked up a telephone and struck her with it repeatedly.

When he turned from her and began hitting a computer with the phone, Ayodeji-Coker fled to another room and called for help. Two security officers, who had not been present in the unit during the assault, appeared and subdued the patient, she said.

Ayodeji-Coker said that the man had had violent altercations with other patients in the past but that she was not expecting him to attack her. “It’s something I never thought in a million years would happen to me,” she said, adding that the episode left her “traumatized, violated, scared.” She said she was unsure whether she would return to work at St. Elizabeths.

Wala Blegay, staff attorney at the D.C. Nurses Association, said the union and its nurses have for at least several years been urging hospital managers to fortify the nurses’ stations, such as with plexiglass barriers often used to protect staffers in other hospitals with violent patients. She said they have also requested that at least one security officer be present at all times on each of the hospital’s 11 units.

Chastang, who was appointed by Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) in 2016, said since his arrival he recognized that the walls of the nurses’ stations needed to be extended. They are about 3½ feet high, he said, and will soon be mounted with plexiglass that will reach to within 18 inches of the ceiling.

He said it had taken more than two years before renovation of the stations could begin because of the complicated logistics of finding a qualified contractor and relocating patients during construction, and because he sought extensive input from hospital employees on the design of the new plexiglass barriers.

“It took a little longer because we wanted to pay attention to the detail,” he said.

Chastang said that the hospital usually has six to eight security officers working but that the exact number varies according to how many beds are filled on a given day.

He said he had put in place dozens of initiatives to improve safety at the hospital, including improvements to hospital equipment and new staff training programs.

Violent altercations are “a challenge for all hospitals,” he said, “but especially psychiatric hospitals.”